MINERAL WELLS — Business owners using a commercial dumpster can expect new ones from Mineral Wells' new trash handler by Friday, about a dozen commercial customers were told during a question-and-answer session with the new company earlier this week.
And builders or others using the large dumpsters known as rolloffs can let those fill before calling Frontier Waste Solutions to switch services.
"If it takes six months to fill, then that's just what has to happen," Frontier District Manager Scott Hunter told the group.
Frontier enters a five-year exclusive contract for residential and commercial trash service on March 1. Hunter told the business owners the company has 450 commercial dumpsters at the airport ready to deliver. He gave Friday as the company's target date, after saying Frontier representatives have been contacting business owners.
Frontier will take the old dumpsters to the airport where former city trash company Waste Connections will retrieve them, Hunter said.
"It's easier for them to come pick up all of their containers at one spot," he said.
Mark Rawlings, a principal and general contractor renovating the Baker Hotel & Spa, asked why there is a daily rate charged for construction rolloffs. Hunter replied that was an industry standard, prompting Rawlings to say it had not been the industry standard when he did similar work in Austin.
"It's close to doubling what we're paying now," Rawling said, later adding he is likely to buy his own rolloff and haul it when it fills. "It's better than doubling my cost."
The exclusivity of the city/Frontier contract drew questions about how that will be enforced. City Finance Director Jason Breisch, who led the city team that oversaw the process that led to the contract, said fines are possible for business owners who bring in another trash company.
The one-hour Q&A session wrapped up with business owners asking who is going to police that exclusivity.
"We have to rely on our community members," Breisch said. "It's going to take 15,000 people going to bat for these (Frontier) individuals here. … This company and this city are dedicated to making this work."
Hunter added the company is investing millions of dollars to enter the contract.
"If we don't police it, then we're not able to pay for that capital investment," he said. "We'll have a guy out here in a pickup truck driving around town, because we have to."
After the meeting, Police Chief Dean Sullivan said his force will not be enforcing the exclusivity clause in the contract.
"Not ever," the chief said. "That is not what the police are for."
One business owner asked if he can have his Frontier dumpster at a different place than his old one.
"All you have to do is notify us," Hunter said. "And we'll put it wherever you want."
The phone number for the company is 888-854-2905.
