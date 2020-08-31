MW chamber banquet goes on ... reimagined

Grammy award winner and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally will be the featured entertainer for the upcoming Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Slated for Oct. 1, the banquet will take on a completely different look. Virtual watch parties and a golf tournament will be added to the two-day affair.
For the first time ever, the banquet will be a virtual event that will be offered free to the public.
“The chamber has watched closely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact local businesses and community,” Chamber President Raymond Greenwood said. “While wanting to keep everyone safe, we wanted to find a way to move forward with the annual banquet that celebrates the amazing people and businesses of Mineral Wells.
Local businesses will have an opportunity to tout their business via video advertisements that will be interspersed throughout the event.
Watch parties are being formed with special food discounts from local restaurants.
“The watch parties will be a fun way to enjoy Shane McAnally’s performance,” Greenwood said. “We are encouraging individuals and business to observe social distancing and other suggested COVID precautions.
An additional twist to this year’s celebration will be the inaugural Ambassador Golf Tournament. The four-man scramble tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. the following day (Oct. 2) at the local Holiday Hills Country Club in Mineral Wells.
Details concerning the banquet and the golf tournament are available at the chamber office (940-325-2557).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.