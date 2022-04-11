MINERAL WELLS — City Manager Dean Sullivan shared some of his challenges along with his thoughts on stretching tax dollars to a roomful of business leaders Friday.
“Can you see us going to a four-day work week?” he asked his audience at the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce’s Friday Forum. “Would that give you a lot of problems? I think I have to be super creative, because if we start losing our employees to someone next door… These are the kind of strategies I’m having to entertain.”
The city’s police chief for the past decade, and a law enforcement officer since 1986, Sullivan was named city manager earlier this year.
He updated the group on city infrastructure projects underway and invited the community to a 10 a.m. April 11 ribbon cutting for a renovated Southeast Park.
He also teased the audience at Holiday Hills Country Club about a discussions he joined Thursday at the airport.
“We had a good meeting with a really big name,” he said, without naming the prospect. “If it turns out like it could … it could be a really big deal. And it is a really big deal.”
The challenge of keeping the city staffed was a refrain throughout his remarks.
Walmart, he said, recently announced starting pay for truckers with a commercial driver’s license at $100,000.
Bigger cities that can offer better pay are trying to cherry pick his workers, including Weatherford.
“They were over here yesterday offering our water operators $1,000 to sign on today and (higher salaries),” Sullivan said, noting he already has four vacancies in that department.
He earlier had revealed street and sidewalk work under a $11.4 million bond approved by residents in 2017 is 60 percent complete. The bond affects about nine miles while the city has 132 miles of roads, Sullivan said.
“So not even 10 percent,” he said.
Sullivan said he’s discussed city road needs with Palo Pinto County Judge Shane Long. Mineral Wells property owners, he noted, pay into the county road and bridge budget each year.
“But you get no benefit from that, and yet our streets are in dire, dire straits,” he said, adding that he’s lobbied Long for help with “a couple of streets a year. It might help us get there sooner than later.”
He questioned why city and county law enforcement pay for separate dispatching offices.
“So there’s opportunities there to maybe save you some money,” he said.
Sullivan gave a practical example of savings he found by eliminating bureaucratic waste.
Two parks employees, each day, clocked in at their office in the Fort Wolters Industrial Park before driving six miles out of town to open the gate at Mineral Wells Fossil Park. They’d repeat that in reverse before clocking out back at the industrial park each night.
“And I’m, like, they make gates now that open themselves,” he said, adding the city installed one for less than $4,000.
