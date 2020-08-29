MINERAL WELLS — This fall, Carter BloodCare is counting on community blood drives outside of schools, to maintain the blood supply that hospitals require for patient transfusions. There is no substitute for blood. It cannot be manufactured.
The Mineral Wells community is hosting a recurring blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8, at Palo Pinto General Hospital, located at 400 SW 25th Ave. and from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 108 NW 4th Ave., in the Family Life Center. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Colleen Horan at 817-343-1410.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer coronavirus antibody testing on successful donations for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s web site that donors set up following a donation. In addition to cholesterol level, temperature, hemoglobin, pulse rate and blood pressure data, donors now also learn whether they were likely exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Carter BloodCare is performing extra sanitization and staff wears masks and gloves. There are also some ways donors can do their part to help. To reduce wait times, donors can fill out the medical history questionnaire online before they show up to give blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to “social distance.” Carter BloodCare limits the number of donors on each bus, so making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines.
Remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government- issued photo ID each time they give blood.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
For more information on antibody testing for COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control website.
