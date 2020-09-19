The Mineral Wells city council Tuesday night moved forward with some budget items, including the official adoption of its 2020-21 fiscal year budget and approval of the Economic Development Corporation proposed budget.
Prior to approval of the budget for FY 2020-21, which begins Oct. 1, council had to adopt an ordinance, which appropriates the approximately $33.2 million for various funds, including the general fund, water and sewer fund and general debt service fund.
“[This ordinance] basically sets forth the dollars in each fund and it allocates those monies, appropriates those funds and approves the budget,” City Manager Randy Criswell said.
Council also approved an ordinance to establish the tax rate of $.6912 per $100 valuation, which is the same as the existing rate.
“It always seems backward that you adopt the budget and then adopt the tax rate, but that’s not the way it works,” Criswell said.
The No New Revenue rate is $.6503 per $100 valuation, so despite the tax rate remaining the same, the additional revenue that will be generated is considered a tax increase. Council approved that the property tax rate be increased by the adoption of the tax rate of $.6912, effectively a 6.29% increase in the property tax rate.
The proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget for the Mineral Wells Economic Development Corporation was also unanimous approved. The MWEDC’s board of directors had previously approved their budget earlier this month.
Some of the budget’s highlights include projected revenues of more than $283,000 and project expenditures of more than $91,000. It also includes $31,500 for maintenance and operation, and $60,000 for the Small Business Emergency Loan program if extended.
All 13 local requests for EPL were funded, with most receiving $5,000 and three receiving $10,000 Criswell said, and the city is still working with one other applicant to get more information.
“Having spent $90,000 [on that] going into the next year with an initial dedication being $150,000, we thought let’s go ahead and budget $60,000, to complete that $150,000,” he said. “In the event that the [EDC] says let’s go round two, we’ll have those dollars available.”
Criswell said his hope was to get those checks out to businesses by the end of this week.
Council also approved the Mineral Wells Chamber of Commerce tourism budget for 2020-21.
A contract between the city and the chamber provides for 95% of the Hotel Occupancy Tax. Those collections have been impacted because of COVID-19, making it difficult to forecast the long term effects, and the city has allocated a little over $135,320 to the chamber for the upcoming year, a decrease of $153,300 from the last year.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council also:
• Approved the final plat of a property 1.5 acres off Holly Hill Road to divide the property into five individual lots for single-family homes.
• Granted a special use permit to allow operation for a bed and breakfast located in the 400 block of NW 4th St.
• Approved a plat in the Fort Wolters area along Hood Road to allow the property owner to do building construction.
• Approved the Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1 2020/21 budget.
