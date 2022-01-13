MINERAL WELLS — City council wards in Mineral Wells are largely unchanged after the council on Tuesday approved redrawn lines for its four single-member districts.
The makeup of the council is not changed, with four members designated for specific portions of the city, called wards, and two council members and the mayor elected by citywide vote.
Under the new map, Wards 3 and 4 encompass the city’s northern and southern central region, meeting downtown. Ward 1 takes in the growing southeastern section while Ward 2 stretches from northeast Mineral Wells, south to the airport and northeast from North Oak Street, past Garrett Morris Parkway to north of Lake Mineral Wells.
The most significant change was to about a dozen blocks in Ward 1 that now are in Ward 2.
The wards are represented, respectively 1-4, by Jerrell Tomlin, Carlos Maldonado, Beth Watson and Doyle Light.
Interim City Manager Dean Sullivan also reported the council agreed to appoint a committee to review the city’s contract providing hotel occupancy tax funds to the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce for promotion of tourism in the city.
The fund is built by a tax on visitors staying in hotels and motels and is audited annually to ensure the tax money is spent strictly on efforts to bring visitors to the city.
Council members also standardized future airport hangar leases, at the recommendation of the Airport Board. The move is one of many on the runway as the city looks to maximize the airport’s economic development potential.
In other action Tuesday, the council
• Agreed to accept applications from nonprofit organizations seeking financial assistance only after preliminary annual city budgets are written.
The Mineral Wells Senior Center and Mineral Wells Women’s Club are exempted from that requirement.
The action places priority on the council’s obligation to fund city services, such as police and City Hall operations, before deciding how much tax money will go to local nonprofit outfits that also provide services to residents.
• Agreed to seek bids, under the 2018 bond package, for reconstruction of portions of six streets.
Those are Southwest 15th Street, Southwest Fourth Avenue (two sites), Northwest Fifth Avenue, Northwest 13th Street, Northwest 15th Street and Northeast Tenth Street.
• Accepted a $5,875 donation to add sensory play panels to a renovation of Southeast Park.
The anonymous donation will add park hands-on, accessible elements such as a "bongo reach panel" and a "chimes reach panel."
The purchase comes on the heels of last month’s decision to buy new playground equipment for the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.