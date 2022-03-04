MINERAL WELLS — City council members on Monday agreed to send a breach-of-contract notice to a company rebuilding streets southwest of downtown.
The notice, which Mineral Wells City Attorney Eileen Hayman was authorized to draft, does not regard companion work on downtown streets and sidewalks. The issue Monday arose from the quality of work in blocks south of downtown off Southwest 10th Street.
Roadwork, partially begun, continues to force drivers to ease very slowly over sometimes very rough and uneven pavement throughout that neighborhood. Curbing, gutters and pavement are incomplete on the job, awarded to Reytech Services. The project was due for completion by the end of March, but the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 12.
Hayman told the council the company last had workers onsite on Feb. 1.
"We're working to get someone to take over as soon as possible," she said, adding the notice of default could influence the federal bankruptcy court to order surety trustees, who guide companies which voluntarily file bankruptcy, to take over the Mineral Wells project.
Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light said he was disappointed in the contractor "…and our current status. But I'm confident the surety can pick things up and move along."
The council on Monday also approved Fire/CMS Chief Ryan Dunn's request for a fire lane banning parking on the south side of Northeast Third Street between North Oak Avenue (U.S. 281) and Northeast First Street.
Dunn said allowing parking on both sides of the east-west street makes it "very difficult" for 18- or 19-foot long fire trucks to turn in and out.
"The access point is very difficult with the size of these trucks," he said, adding signs alerting customers of downtown businesses to the parking ban should be in place within 10 days.
Violation can bring a citation of up to $200.
Dunn added that drivers still will be able to park on the north side of Northeast Third Street. And then-interim City Manager Dean Sullivan, who was named permanent city manager later Tuesday, added the street still will be two-way.
In other action Monday, the council
• Created a new ordinance allowing the city-owned Mineral Wells Regional Airport to enter short-term leases with pilots who land in distress.
The 30-day lease previously needed council approval, but the new ordinance authorizes the city manager or a designee from that office to sign off on the agreement.
Pilots need the temporary hangar option if they must make emergency landings, such as when fuel is low or leaking or their craft have engine trouble.
• Authorized the city manager to join the city to future settlement agreements arising from the global opioid drug settlement.
The action came as yet another company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, became the latest to be included in the massive settlement.
An agenda item to be included in any settlement dollars arising from that defendant prompted Sullivan and Finance Director Jason Breisch to request to draw up a single authorization.
It will apply to any future opioid manufacturers, distributors and subsidiaries when those are identified.
"We'll have a blanket resolution covering all the manufacturers of this dangerous substance," Sullivan said. "How far it goes, how deep are the pockets and how much we recover … it's all unknown."
• Accepted one donation from a civic organization and a grant benefiting the library.
The Moccasins Swim Team is giving the city just over $21,000 to replace the starting blocks at the Aquatic Center.
Information given to the council revealed the blocks, raised platforms from which swimmers launch into their lanes, have not been replaced since the center was built in 1999.
The $20,000 grant, from a private library foundation, will enhance technology capacities at the city library.
In announcing the award, Library Manager Louanne Noel introduced Lora Abrams, a graduate student in library services, who wrote the grant application as part of her studies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.