MINERAL WELLS — Three incumbents up for re-election on the Mineral Wells city council have announced their intent to file for another two-year term, in current Mayor Regan Johnson, Ward 1's Jerrel Tomlin and Ward 3's Beth Henary Watson.
Johnson has served on the council since 2017. A early-stage downtown investor and entrepreneur, she ran uncontested for mayor in 2020.
"Mineral Wells is on a roll, and we're excited to keep that momentum going," Johnson said. "We added two fresh voices to the council in 2021, so we have a nice balance of our experience and the accountability that new council members provide."
The city of Mineral Wells has numerous projects under way designed to anticipate and keep up with revived interest in the city as a place to live, visit, and invest in.
Some projects within the city that are underway include park revitalization, commercial development at Mineral Wells Regional Airport, and overhaul of economic development program and infrastructure improvements for streets and water service.
"Our council operates in an environment of mutual respect for the single purpose of improving this community," Johnson said. "We don't always agree, but each individual brings something incredibly valuable to our local government.
Councilman Tomlin, a longtime local pastor, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the council in 2016, having been re-elected since then.
Councilwoman Watson will be filing for her third term on the council, having started her council service in 2018. She works as a certified financial planner and, with Councilman Tomlin, recently agreed to serve on a task force to review the city's tourism programs.
In a joint statement, the three incumbents noted the city's evolution over the last few years, their appreciation for the enthusiasm of citizens as the city moves forward and encouragement for residents to reach out to them with suggestions and feedback.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.