MW council OK's contractor change; Work on 10th, 11th streets to resume

MINERAL WELLS — Residents along Southwest 10th and 11th streets should see work repaving their rough roads soon after the Mineral Wells City Council agreed Tuesday to a new contract.
The council last month declared its original contractor, Reytech Services, in default after learning the company had filed for bankruptcy and that little work had been completed.
Reytech's insurance company agreed to see the job through and recommended DFW Paving, which already is handling the city's street reconstruction under other contracts.
City Manager Dean Sullivan met with the insurer and DFW Paving members Wednesday morning. That afternoon, he reported that work crews should be on site "within the next week or so." He also said the project will take 60 days to complete, weather permitting.
The new contract will not cost the city any more than it originally agreed to pay Reytech Services, which was $561,649. Funding is from a Community Development Block Grant through the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Finance Director Jason Breisch told the council Reytech's insurance company, FCCI, will pay the city $19,128 as the difference between DFW Paving's price and the balance left on the original contract.
"So none of that will come out of our city budget," Breisch said.
In other action Tuesday, the council:
• Agreed to a $75,750 change order on a contract renovating downtown water and sewer lines. Sullivan told the council a six-inch sewer main has deteriorated and will be replaced with an eight-inch line.
The change order lifts the contract total to $669,787.
"It's a lot cheaper to fix it while we're in there," Mayor Regan Johnson said.
• Amended a standing agreement with engineering consulting firm Parkhill for state-required improvements at the Hilltop Water Treatment Plant.
The action comes after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality told the city to conduct a 12-month study of liquid ammonia sulfate levels in the water plant. Ammonium sulfate is not considered toxic except in large concentrations when it can cause intestinal problems.
Sullivan said the state environmental agency had inspected the plant this past winter, though he was uncertain if that led to the requirement.
"I don't know that it's a direct result of anything we did or did not do," Sullivan said.
Cost of the contract amendment was $33,500.
"It is a TCEQ requirement," Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light said before making a motion which passed unanimously. "I know we have to do it."
• Agreed to bar volunteers serving on city boards and commissions from membership on those panels if they owe money to the city.
The amendment to the city's charter does not take effect until the next fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. The rule already has been in effect for the city's elected officials.
• Recognized April as Child Abuse Awareness Month, with the mayor presenting a plaque to Children's Alliance Center for Palo Pinto County Executive Director Linda Porter-Bradford and Center Coordinator Sheree Patterson.
A resolution with the proclamation notes that one in four girls and one in six boys experience abuse before their 18th birthday.
The children's alliance conducts forensic interviews of potentially abused children in partnership with local law enforcement and prosecutors.
• Applauded eight members of the police department command staff for earning the FBI's Lead Agency Trilogy Award.
"This is a significant honor for this community," said Sullivan, who also is the city's police chief.
The officers are Lts. Darby Thomas and Jeremy Hamscher, and Sgts. Caleb Randall, Brandon Glover, Neal Davis, Jory Jimenez, Matt Dunnsworth and Justin Stine.
