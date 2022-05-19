MINERAL WELLS — City council members were unanimous on Tuesday in entering a tax adjustment contract with a developer promising more than 20 high-end homes on the city's western edge.
Valley View Developers plans 23 homes north of the Western Hills neighborhood, Tincher Custom Homes & Remodeling executive Mike Tincher told the council.
Ten of those minimum 2,500-square-foot homes on three-quarter acre lots will face the interior of the neighborhood, while 13 will enjoy cliff views, Tincher said.
The agreement would give developers putting in those streets and laying water and sewer lines 75 percent of the revenue the improved tax base brings in. The "tax reinvestment" would reimburse the developers those infrastructure costs.
"Developers are required to pay for all infrastructure in advance and build up taxable value to get reimbursed," Tincher said.
The city's Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone board previously blessed creation of TIRZ No. 2.
"If you drive around, you'll see a lot of homes being built in Mineral Wells," Tincher said. "But this particular development … is catering to a higher-end product. … It's an upscale development that Mineral Wells doesn't have but has been needing for a long time."
In other action Tuesday, the council:
• Was updated on upcoming highway projects including replacement of the U.S. 180 bridge across the Brazos River between Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto.
Texas Department of Transportation Area Engineer Klinton Kuntz also fielded questions about extending a sidewalk on the city's west side about five blocks to reach West City Park and how Mineral Wells could gain a stronger voice in area road planning.
"I'm real excited about the bridge replacement that's scheduled on highway 180," Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light told Kuntz.
That span officially is slated for replacement in 2026, TxDOT record show. Kuntz told the council it will be replaced with a four-lane bridge which will be next to the existing bridge.
"It's a historic bridge," Kuntz said of the two-lane bridge over the Brazos, adding it will not be demolished.
"It would be wonderful if any of that can be moved up the time chain," Ward 1 Councilman Jerrell Tomlin told Kuntz, joining Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light in asking the new bridge accommodate bicycle and pedestrian traffic across the river. "Yeah, we've had some people hurt on that bridge. I'd like to have some protection for pedestrians and bike riders."
One high-profile tragedy occurred at the bridge in 2012 and is memorialized there. A white bicycle driven by the late Ann Stagner, Palo Pinto County's wellness coordinator, is fixed to a tree at the bridge near where she was fatally hit by a truck while cycling.
"We can look at the bike and pedestrian lanes," Kuntz said, making no promises. "That's not what we're proposing. … It would probably mean widening the bridge and would push the funding (requirement) up."
Light also pressed for extension of a sidewalk from downtown west, but not far enough.
"Is there a way to get a new contract and get some more sidewalks done?" he asked. "We lack about five city blocks on that sidewalk reaching to our West City Park."
Ward 2 Councilman Carlos Maldonado asked for help an abandoned mobile home creating a traffic hazard at Farm-to-Market 1821 and Northeast 23rd Street.
Kuntz said TxDOT is looking for the owner, prompting City Manager Dean Sullivan to nod toward a police officer attending the meeting.
"You have that owner's information," Sullivan said. "You see that officer in the uniform over there? He can let you have it."
Concerns the council members raised prompted Sullivan to ask whether the city could have more say in transportation decisions affecting the city by landing membership on the North Central Texas Council of Governments' transportation planning committee.
"Do you think if we had a vote on that committee that we might get something more than morsels?" he asked.
• Tabled three decisions regarding Mineral Wells Regional Airport after about 45 minutes of discussion followed by an equal span behind closed doors with City Attorney Eileen Hayman.
At issue was an in-depth relationship with the firm that was hired last fall to make recommendations about and shepherd airport improvements with an eye toward economic development for the region.
The firm, Irving-based Payslay Management Group, is pitching a master plan development agreement. The arrangement would map out physical facilities and functions and update an existing master plan.
Payslay development executive John Terrell said the aviation arm of the Texas Department of Transportation has agreed to provide support that will knock the estimated $285,000 cost of the study down to $20,000 or $30,000.
The firm also wants an exclusive management agreement to fund the airport, with any new revenue the company brings — say, if ongoing talks to locate a Bell Helicopter training facility and office at the airport pan out — to be shared between Paslay and the city.
"We benefit by splitting up all the (new) revenue going forward," Terrell told the council. "When we start bringing in these new tenants …that's when we start earning the property management fees going forward."
Terrell said public activities can be staged at the airport —car shows, fireworks. He said the firm will work to establish "some kind of restaurant, dining out there."
The council also is asking Paslay's guidance in changing hangar lease charges. That, too, was tabled to have it dovetail with a Master Fee Schedule the council hopes to approve this summer as it writes the 2022-23 spending plan.
• Swore in Mayor Regan Johnson, Tomlin and Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson to new terms after their reelection on May 7.
The council also re-elected Light as mayor pro tem.
