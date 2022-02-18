MINERAL WELLS — A 2018 bond for $7.5 million in street work continued to play out Tuesday as the Mineral Wells City Council awarded a bid of nearly $1.3 million to a Fort Worth paving company that submitted the lowest of five bids.
DFW Paving, which has performed street work for other portions of the massive street package, won the green light to begin reconstruction on seven city streets.
Those stretches of road are as follows:
• Southwest Fourth Avenue from Southwest First Street to Southwest 11th Street and from Southwest 13th Street to Southwest 15th Street;
• Southwest 15th Street from South Oak Street to Southwest Fifth Avenue;
• Northwest 15th Street from Northwest Fourth Avenue to Northwest Fifth Avenue;
• Northwest Fifth Avenue from Northwest 13th Street to Northwest 23rd Street;
• Northwest 13th Street from Northwest Fifth Avenue to Northwest Seventh Avenue;
• Northeast 10th Street from North Oak Street to Northeast Fifth Avenue.
In other action Tuesday, council members discussed a training regimen for volunteers who sit on the city’s various boards and commissions. Council members provided input to city staff for the training and will take up the issue in another meeting.
The training is likely to equip those volunteers with meeting basics such as Roberts Rules of Order and will have specific information for specialized panels such as the Planning and Zoning Commission or the Board of Adjustments.
Information presented to the council showed the city attorney also has drafted an ordinance adding the board and commission members to the same prohibition council members and city staff face that bars them from serving if they are in debt to the city.
The council also reappointed City Clerk Peggy Clifton to the local board of the Texas Emergency Services Retirement System. The statewide retirement system is strictly for volunteer firefighters, 10 of whom bolster the city’s paid first responders.
