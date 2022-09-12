MINERAL WELLS — Council members are poised to enact sweeping changes to the city's foundational fees and functions on Tuesday as part of their final approval of a budget for the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1.
They're also set to approve a 58.4-cent property tax rate to partially fuel Mineral Wells City Manager Dean Sullivan's first citywide budget. The soon-to-be former police chief 's $37.5 million spending plan incorporates a redrawn master fee schedule.
Tuesday's meeting is at 6 p.m. in council chambers on SW First Street, a half-block west of Oak Avenue. The meeting agenda indicates the council also will consider approval of the annual budgets, to which it contributes: the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce's tourism department, the Mineral Wells Economic Development Corp. and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No.2.
Sullivan also laid out a plan last Tuesday that will lower the $2.50 monthly drainage fee water many residential customers pay on monthly bills — and raise it for owners of large, impervious properties such as parking lots.
The fee schedule will govern what residents are charged for everything from adopting a pet to use of the Aquatic Center to a ride in an ambulance.
"This has been years in the making," Place 1 Councilman Brian Shoemaker said last week when Dean distributed the new fee schedule. "I think it's time we got this done."
The fee schedule was designed by Sullivan and Finance Director Jason Breisch to be a one-stop destination for building permits, inspections and all city services.
Those charges now are scattered throughout Mineral Wells' voluminous code of ordinances.
"So that way, we will have all our fees in one place instead of parsing them out — except for water and sewer," Breisch told council members last week.
The water and wastewater accounts are structured as stand-alone businesses and are separate from the city's general fund spending.
Sullivan and Breisch also compiled the new schedule so fees can change without the need of a separate ordinance.
"We are proposing, next week, to adopt the master fee schedule as part of the budget," Breisch said then.
Another change, this one designed to make the monthly drainage fee on water bills more fair, will cut that monthly $2.50 fee in half and tie to so-called Equivalent Residential Units.
An ERU is 2,600 square feet, roughly a standard city residential lot.
According to supporting documents, eight out of 10 water customers will see a drop or no change in the $2.50 monthly drainage fee. A similar number, 83 percent, will see increases of 10 percent or less.
The logic behind the change is that property owners with land that causes Mineral Wells' significant stormwater drainage problem, such as parking lots or other impervious surfaces, should pay more each month than the owner of a house or vacant lot.
The change actually was recommended three years ago in a stormwater rate study by NewGen Strategies and Solutions.
"If your house is less than 2,600 (square) feet, you're drainage utility fee is going to decrease," Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light said. "Residential rates, for the most part, will decrease."
Breisch told Light the fee will neither rise nor fall for owners of 5,200 square-foot properties.
He also said schools, churches, the municipal housing authority, county property and the hospital district are exempted from the drainage fee.
The fee also does not apply to undeveloped property.
"So that field will be exempt if it's in its natural state," Breisch said.
The budget that council members will consider on Tuesday focuses on street work and stemming the flow of city staff to other municipalities that pay better.
Sullivan previously laid out a five-year street repair and replacement schedule that will kick off with the new budget.
The roads plan targets neighborhoods in the northeast and southwest sections of town in fiscal 2022-23. Other phases in the 125-mile road plan are mapped, but Sullivan has said they could change as the plan unfolds.
The city this summer enlisted the help of Palo Pinto County road crews to repair a little more than 3 miles of city streets. That partnership will continue under the new budget.
The road work should be more fluid with the city's public works department consolidating from five sites to a former natural gas plant. Owners of the 26-acre Devon Gas Services on SW 26th Street, commonly referred to as the Old Gas Plant, donated the shuttered property on agreement the city pay the $12,782 closing cost.
At last week's meeting, the council agreed to pay its oft-used engineering consultants, Parkhill, $68,500 to spend the next few months assessing the site and make recommendations.
"They'll come up with a plan for the future, a plan for construction," Public Works Director Scott McKennon said, adding the expense was written into the budget.
The city's public works department now is in five offices, McKennon said, most along Oak Avenue, the city's north-south artery.
"It'll free up some pretty good commercial property," he said.
Shoemaker agreed the city should make informed decisions as it takes over the property.
"We want to do this right, and make sure we're using that facility to the best of its ability," he said. "This is something we've got to do."
The budget council members will consider Tuesday spends just less than $18.4 million on daily operations and $13.3 million in the separately funded water and sewer accounts.
Sullivan consistently has emphasized the street work is his No. 1 priority but retaining employees is next.
City staff below the department head level will see a 6 percent pay hike in two pieces beginning Oct. 1.
Carried to its last decimal, the 0.5841398 property tax rate up for approval Tuesday is about a dime lower than this past year's tax rate. But, it will raise revenues equal to the 2020-21 rate as the so-called no new revenue rate described in the state tax code.
The rate will draw a $556 tax bill on a $95,174 home, the city's average taxable value with a homestead exemption claimed. Local property taxes are projected to contribute just shy of $6.4 million to the general fund.
