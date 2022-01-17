MINERAL WELLS — Clubs in Mineral Wells could be allowed to sell drinks an extra hour under an ordinance the city council will consider during a 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.
The decision is one the council discussed late last fall but opted to delay until the holidays passed. Council members at the earlier meeting spoke chiefly about balancing the benefits to local clubs, especially in the city’s growing downtown hub, with the public safety implications of an extra “drunk hour,” as Police Chief and Interim City Manager Dean Sullivan put it.
Two downtown business owners said last week that expanding alcohol hours, from 1 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m., is not high on their to-do list.
“I don’t know how I feel, really,” said Perri Leavelle, co-owner of Brazos Market and Bistro downtown with Mayor Regan Johnson. “I don’t know enough about it to know if we’re ready for it.”
Leavelle, who also owns Lofts & Hospitality bed and breakfast downtown, said she had concerns about the additional burden expanded alcohol hours would place on law enforcement. At the previous council meeting, Sullivan had pointed out that a single domestic violence call would pull two of his officers away from downtown at an hour during which both alcohol problems and domestic battles are common.
Besides, Leavelle added, the restaurant closes at 10 p.m. now.
“We have no desire to be open past 10,” she said. “We would want to have adequate enforcement.”
Acknowledging the two hats he now wears — as police chief and interim city manager — Sullivan noted the potential for both a drain on police and ambulance resources and for boosting a growing downtown nightlife.
“Having establishments that sell alcoholic beverages open for longer periods will in all probability impact public safety resources in their response at some point,” Sullivan wrote in an email. “There will be more incidents of alcohol related crashes, disturbances, and impairment, all of which can have a detrimental impact on the public safety response.”
Sullivan also indicated he recognizes the economic potential in expanded alcohol hours — sales taxes, mixed beverage taxes, potentially a higher number of alcohol-sales permits, though he added those possible benefits can’t be accurately predicted.
“I believe extending the hours for the sale of alcoholic beverages in Mineral Wells is an important step forward, given all of the vast improvements made in and around our thriving downtown area. But the real question is, Is now the right time to move in this direction?”
Jason Lopez, owner of Crazy 8’s Sports Bar and Grill on North Oak Avenue, said the council could help his downtown business most by amending the city’s noise ordinance to allow live bands to play without neighbors calling police.
The sports bar closes at midnight, anyway.
“I’m kind of on the fence about (expanded sales),” he said. “We’ll have to go with whatever decision they make … We’ll just keep on and see how it goes, and if it gets passed I have a good feeling the noise ordinance will be passed. I’m going to try to go (Tuesday) and see how it goes.”
