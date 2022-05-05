MINERAL WELLS — Applause broke out at the Mineral Wells City Council meeting Tuesday as the panel approved its half of a mutual aid agreement allowing county road crews to help the city repair streets.
"You're county taxpayers, too," City Manager Dean Sullivan told council members. "And if we work together something can come from that beyond this contract."
Sullivan last month approached the Palo Pinto County Commissioners about helping the city with street work. He also has publicly been saying the $7.5 million bond voters issued in 2018 affects nine of the city' 132 miles of streets.
Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light expressed hopes the agreement is only a first and will be renewed annually. And Councilwoman Beth Watson called the agreement " …a big step toward everybody working smarter together."
The new contract covers 3.5 miles of roads scattered throughout each of the commissioner precincts where those spill into the city. The county will bring labor and equipment while the city is in charge of base preparation, engineering and materials.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer will be the city's liaison for the work. Sullivan said roads were chosen that do not have underground water lines or other infrastructure to move.
"Everyone of those commissioners is a road-building expert," he said. "That's their job."
In other action Tuesday, the council:
• Hired a Conroe firm to develop a master plan for the city's parks and open spaces. Burditt Consulting will conduct its research during the next nine months to a year, Finance Director Jason Breisch told the council.
Mayor Regan Johnson said the city had budgeted $34,500 for the study but added more will need to be written into the 2022-23 spending plan.
• Agreed to $77,230 in unplanned spending on a downtown alley where water and sewer lines have been bursting.
The mayor owns a business on the property and left council chambers while the rest discussed the proposal.
"We have had five different leaks in the water line in the last three to four weeks," Public Works Director Scott McKennon said.
Sullivan recommended acting now as opposed to waiting for the next budget year.
"It's not going to get any better," he said. "Part of it is original iron. Because of the frequency with the rate of the incidents happening, I just wanted to get this out in the open."
Ward 1 Councilman Jerrel Tomlin said he did not want city workers to be diverted from street work they are performing now.
"Wherever the city crews are working, I want them to keep working," Tomlin said.
McKennon said a company already working on downtown streets will do the alley job.
"If we get someone else, it's going to cost $20,000 more," he said.
David Hawes said the city's economic development corporation he heads could contribute funds from the downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.
"We could put in half that ($77,230) amount," he said.
• Thanked residents Larry and Amy Eswein for donating $5,000 to the library's general fund. Johnson said the couple are longtime local literacy advocates.
"They even have -- and we've seen them pop up — they have little libraries," Johnson said.
A public comment period before the budget workshop brought two residents urging the council to be aware of the impact their decisions have on household budgets.
"If we don't take care of the lowest among us, then we are not worthy of the job before us," southeast city resident Rhonda Wilkinson said, describing weakening flooring in her 1949 home. "I don't have an extra $10,000, so I'll just keep walking on those floors."
Wilkinson concluded by complimenting the council for its choice of Sullivan as city manager.
David Montgomery, who lives in northwest Mineral Wells, asked the council to keep residents in mind while the city welcomes new residents.
"Our city and Texas are facing a rising tide of taxes," Montgomery said, citing an organizational chart on the city's website. "Citizens are at the top, not new business. Prioritize the citizens who are already here."
Before the regular meeting began, mayoral candidate and former mayor Christopher Perricone used that public comment period to accuse the council of ignoring the First Amendment's free speech guarantee.
Perricone had been denied the chance to speak at a previous meeting because his topic was not on that meeting's agenda.
"Y'all need to allow us to come and speak," he said, before asking why the council was discussing a federal lawsuit later that night he said the city is not involved in. He cited the Mineral Wells Industrial Foundation, which was sued by the owners of an ammunition company that had obtained tax breaks but was accused of not fulfilling terms of a tax abatement contract with the foundation.
That lawsuit was sent to "alternative dispute resolution" in June 2021, the federal courts website showed.
The city is named as a defendant in that suit as well as in a suit brought by Perricone that now is on hold. An October 2020 court order says a stay is in effect after "Plaintiff (Perricone) filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy" that month.
