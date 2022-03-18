MINERAL WELLS — Fire and Ambulance Chief Ryan Dunn laid out a plan Tuesday to recruit — and keep — emergency medical technicians to train as full paramedics.
The chief began his pitch by saying the department has two vacancies now on a staff of eight on duty at any one time. The department is waiting to hear if it will receive two grants that will bolster the department to a dozen per shift.
In a city the size of Mineral Wells, though, the challenge is to retain firefighters who train to be paramedics.
“And we are competing with 90 fire departments for employees,” he told the city council, which later was unanimous in authorizing his recruitment plan.
Dunn, who grew up in Mineral Wells, outlined the steps recruits take toward paramedic certification, including a roughly $7,000 schooling cost, according to backup material Dunn provided.
He recommended use of a Weatherford College course that is online, with a two-week boot camp, as a way to reduce costs.
He also described a 20-year-old college student who recently asked for training in Mineral Wells.
“And if we don’t, they are going to go do it elsewhere,” he said.
A key in Dunn’s recruitment strategy is a commitment recruits must make to stay with the department at least three years. Paramedics can make more money in larger communities, and the three-year lock-in is designed to at least slow a pattern in which Mineral Wells spends tax dollars training paramedics for nearby urban departments.
Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light said he is “very familiar” with training paramedics, including local young men and women, who are then financially motivated to leave their hometown.
“So we have to find other ways to compete,” Light said, calling the recruitment plan a stop-gap measure. “But it’s something. … All it does is get our investment back that and we keep them for awhile. I support this effort, but only up to the guise that it’s a stop-gap. I wish we could do even more.”
Dunn’s recruitment request came with the backdrop of his department’s annual report, which was approved on the consent agenda without discussion.
The report notes that staffing is up, thanks to grants and council action last fall tapping the city’s reserves to bring staff levels at the city’s two fire stations to minimum industry standards for adequate response times and outcomes.
It also records that fire calls were up by 201 in 2021 compared with the previous year, to 1,253. Adding ambulance calls brings the 2021 total to 3,698, which was an increase of 469 from 2020.
“I think growth is a contributor to the increased call volume,” Dunn said before Tuesday’s meeting. “But not the only factor.”
False alarms also shot up, from 180 in 2020 to 412 in 2021. Dunn said growth also could be a contributor here, but he added that more businesses are required to have alarm systems.
“This happens all over the state of Texas,” he added. “I would rather respond to find nothing wrong.”
Also Tuesday, Dunn asked the council to accept two Texas Department of Transportation grants for which he had applied.
Totaling $45,000, the awards are to enhance protections against COVID and other pathogens at the airport.
