Preparations are underway for the 24th annual Back to School Fair at Mineral Wells First Baptist Church.
The outreach project, in partnership with community businesses and organizations, helps provide children in the Palo Pinto County area with a bag full of school supplies.
Due to the compacted summer and new means of school supply delivery for schools, the Back to School Fair will be partnering with Bennett's Office Supply instead of the usual vendor fair and handout at Mineral Wells High School.
Elementary schools in the area have adopted a program where parents can purchase school supplies in advance and have those supplies delivered directly to their child's school. Students will show up on the first day of class with a package of supplies waiting on their desk. The church's goal is to provide as many of these pre-packaged kits as possible for those whose parents are not able to purchase them through the school.
First Baptist is preparing to provide supplies to those students most in need at an approximate cost of $20 per child. Any donations made toward the Back to School Fair will be featured on the church's Facebook page as a Sponsor Spotlight, as well as advertised in the kits.
Donations made be brought to the First Baptist Church office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays, or mailed to First Baptist Church, PO Box 427, Mineral Wells, TX 76086. Donations may also be made online at www.fbcmwtx.org/give by choosing "Back to School Fair."
Kits will be prepared the first week of August.
For more information, contact Michelle Wagoner at mwagoner@fbcmwtx.org or 940-325-2523.
