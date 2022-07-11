MW Housing Authority work 'challenging, rewarding'

MINERAL WELLS — Rachel Schultz was not immediately ready when asked to describe a typical day at the Mineral Wells Housing Authority.
“Oh, gosh,” the nonprofit’s executive director replied. “Honestly, we never know what we’re going to get. Some days can be like in a typical office, and sometimes we put out a lot of fires — people losing jobs…”
Nestled amid well-kept lawns toward the city’s northern tip, the Authority’s 29 duplexes were built in 1972. A playground sits in shade, and clotheslines run alongside the speckled-tan brick homes on Shady Oak Circle.
“It’s old,” Schultz said. “But these units were very well built. And we work very hard to keep them repaired and up-to-date.”
The campus, which is also home to the Authority office where Shannon Bell is assistant, represents half of a two-pronged mission.
The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program helps low-income people with rent throughout Palo Pinto County. Schultz said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allots a maximum of 235 vouchers.
“However, I don’t know that we’ve ever reached that,” said Schultz, who has been at the Authority nearly 10 years and succeeded Barbara Knight.
The modest housing development off North Oak Avenue contrasts with some significant homebuilding in and around Mineral Wells as leaders expect a small exodus from Dallas/Fort Worth to continue moving west. Those homes will be priced from $220,000 to the mid-$300,000s.
This is occurring in a city with a 17.2 percent poverty rate, according to the 2020 Census. The U.S. average poverty rate was 10.5 percent.
Nevertheless, Schultz is thrilled to see her hometown waking up.
“It’s exciting to see it. When you know something for 40-plus years and all of a sudden just to see it come alive has been a joy to watch,” she said. “It was almost like a ghost town for years. Even the revitalization of downtown.”
That bright outlook brings unique challenges to the Choice Voucher Program. Landlords are opening ever-bigger property tax statements as the appraised values of their rental property climbs.
That means they have to raise rent on their Section 8 residents.
“I worry that if there continues to be an increase in those property taxes, it does worry me for the future,” she said. “I’ve had several of the landlords come to me and say, ‘We’ve got to do something.’ … A lot of people have a misconception about Section 8. … I think sometimes people just think, ‘Oh, they live there for free.’ But they are paying rent.”
And tomorrow will be just another day at the office for Schultz, Bell and their maintenance crew, whatever that means.
“It’s depressing at times,” she confessed. “We have a lot of people call us, and they’re crying. I feel like it’s a rewarding job, but it can be a very draining job as well. Those just go hand-in-hand, I’ll say that.
“We’re here to assist the low-income community in Mineral Wells, and I feel like we work very hard to do it.”
