MINERAL WELLS — Residents of Palo Pinto County, including its largest city, can sign up now for cell phone alerts about threatening weather, wildfires, missing persons, road closures and more after the Mineral Wells City Council joined the county Monday in the Hyper-Reach Mass Notification System.
The council had been scheduled to discuss whether to extend weekend alcohol sales to 2 a.m. Sunday but pushed that off until it takes up budget discussions in the summer.
Mineral Wells residents also can expect notification soon, through mailed utility bills, of four town hall meetings with the city’s new trash collector as Frontier Waste Solutions takes over the service on March 1. That’s part of information Finance Director Jason Breisch briefed the council on as the city transitions from Waste Connections.
“It seems to be a seamless process,” Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn said of joining the Hyper-Reach network and dropping its former mass notification, Everbridge. “We were paying $7,000 to Everbridge.”
Hyper-Reach will cost the city and county $3,425 a year each, under an interlocal agreement both entities have approved. The notification is the same one used by Parker County, which now draws all of Mineral Wells into its network.
Hyper-Reach pings off of cell phone towers and can reach anyone in range of one. That includes campers, who will be alerted to approaching bad weather, wildfire or other threats. It will let people who sign up know when a child or elderly person is missing, and drivers who sign up will be notified of construction or other road conditions.
City and county residents can sign up by texting “Alerts” to 940-745-2233 or by calling that number. The city also is working on a link from the Fire/EMS website, www.mineralwellstx.gov/66/FireEMS.
During his update to the council on the transition to Frontier Waste Solutions, Breisch asked the council for input on a bilingual flier that will go out to Mineral Wells residents beginning Feb. 7. A second flier also is planned once routes are in place.
Breisch also asked council members to suggest dates and locations for up to four town hall meetings at which residents can ask Frontier officials questions.
“They want as seamless a transition as possible,” Breisch said of the incoming carrier. “Frontier is adamantly insistent about getting in front of the citizens.”
Residential rates will rise when Frontier begins picking up twice weekly, Monday/Thursday and Tuesday/Friday schedules. Residential trash pickup now costs $13.80 a month but will be $20 monthly.
“The price was going to go up no matter which company,” Mayor Regan Johnson said.
Breisch reported that Frontier and Waste Connections have worked well on the transition, and that Frontier dumpsters and rolloffs, large bins commonly used in construction, are being delivered.
Residential trash carts should be delivered the week beginning Feb. 14. And Breisch said Frontier has begun contacting commercial customers.
Under the contract, Frontier has exclusive rights to commercial users. The company will remove Waste Connections dumpsters to a single pickup site for the former trash service, Breisch said.
“We are beholden to the terms of this contract,” he said.
In other action Tuesday, the council
• Authorized Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn to apply for a grant to boost his staff level under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Act.
The SAFER grant would cover salaries and benefits to bring staffing to four positions on each shift. The grant covers compensation for three years but requires the city to commit to the new salaries for at least two years beyond the initial three.
Each of those last two years would cost the city $640,000, Dunn said.
That prompted Councilman Brian Shoemaker to note the amount represents about 10 cents on the city’s property tax rate.
“[The grant[ is great,” he said. “But three years from now what are we going to do?”
Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light agreed but added that downtown revitalization and a new economic development push by the airport should increase sales tax revenue and broaden the tax base enough in three years to absorb the two-year commitment.
“I believe in the three years, we will be where we said we want to be,” Light said. “Sure enough, it’s tough. But we’re going to get there.”
The action follows Dunn’s plea last fall, when he said understaffing and a growing number of calls for service had demoralized and stressed out his staff of seven including himself. There were 3,209 calls in 2020, Dunn said, and 3,698 in 2021.
• Learned a final rule, published by the U.S. Treasury on Jan. 6, opens up what the city may do with its share of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds.
The city is received $1.8 million from the fund last August and expects an equal amount in August this year.
Until the final rule was announced the fund had limitations on what it can be used for, mainly parks and infrastructure. Breisch told the council Tuesday the only limits now forbid using the money for debt payments or to bolster pensions.
• Abandoned city ownership of undeveloped portions of Northeast 17th Street, one section at the request of David and Shirley Hawes and Kevin and Kathleen Kimbro, and another section at the request of the Haweses alone.
• Rezoned land off of Garrett Morris Parkway to pave the way for a 51-acre housing development called, The Wells.
