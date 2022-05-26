MW man convicted of continuous child sex abuse sentenced to life without parole

A Parker County jury convicted a self-described “monster” of repeatedly sexually abusing a girl from ages 9 to 13 and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a trial that concluded Wednesday in Weatherford.
Robert Kenneth Foster, 38, of Mineral Wells, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child for an offense that concluded in 2018. The abuse ended when her mother found a bottle of “Men’s Horny Goat Weed” pills in the victim’s dresser drawer and asked her about it. The victim ended up telling her that Foster had been sexually abusing her and that he had given her the pills.
During her testimony at trial, the girl, now 16, told jurors that Foster had regularly sexually abused her for years. She said that he also physically and mentally abused her as well, harming pets when she refused to comply with his demands. She also described how he would make her play chess or poker and, if she won, he would take her shopping for inexpensive trinkets. But, if she lost, she was molested.
“During closing argument, our victim bravely sat in the courtroom gallery while the defense attorney pointed at her and repeatedly called her a liar,” said District Attorney Jeff Swain. “This young lady had tremendous courage and fortitude to stand up to her abuser and we couldn’t be prouder of her. It took some time, but with the help of the jury and some excellent work by our prosecutors, she finally received justice.”
During the trial, Assistant District Attorneys Susan Pruett and Abby Placke also presented evidence from a second victim, who described how Foster repeatedly molested her between ages 8 and 9.
“The second victim’s testimony corroborated Mr. Foster’s character as a pedophile who is willing to hurt children over and over again,” said Pruett.
During her closing argument, Pruett encouraged jurors to re-listen to a recorded phone call between Foster and his ex-wife, during which he admitted that he hurt the victim, that he was supposed to protect her, and that, “I’m a [expletive deleted] monster.” He went on to say, “I’m sorry for being disgusting and gross.”
Since the abuse concluded, the victim has been in counseling at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County and is doing much better, Placke said.
“When we first met with her, she was quiet, withdrawn, and in a very dark place,” Placke said. “With the help of the very skilled counselors at the CAC, our victim is now a survivor and is in a much better frame of mind.”
Swain said the sexual, physical and emotional abuse Foster inflicted was "extreme and very traumatizing."
“The jury sent a strong message to sexual abusers that their conduct will not be tolerated in Parker County,” he said.
There is no parole for defendants convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, so Foster will have to serve the remainder of his life in prison, Swain said.
The case was tried in the 43rd District Court with Judge Don Chrestman presiding as a visiting judge. Chrestman served as the presiding judge of the 43rd for 10 years before he retired in 2010.
