MW man indicted after pointing gun at two individuals

A Parker County grand jury recently indicted Troy Neil Smith, 39, of Mineral Wells, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Jan. 13, a Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to an address in Mineral Wells in reference to a person with a weapon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Upon arrival, a male at the scene advised the deputy that he was arguing with Smith. The male said Smith was holding a kitchen knife saying he was going to kill him.
“[Smith] threatened to call CPS to have the victim’s 5-month-old child taken away from them at which time the victim’s girlfriend […] started walking toward the defendant,” according to the affidavit. “The defendant pulled a gun out of his back pocket and pointed it at [the girlfriend]. The defendant then pointed the gun at the victim’s head with his finger on the trigger.”
The male’s mother then stepped between them, according to the affidavit. At that time, Smith then left the residence and walked toward his vehicle while continuing to point the gun toward the male.
The male’s mother told the deputy she believes the only reason Smith didn’t shoot her son is because she stepped in between them, according to the affidavit.
Smith was arrested on March 2 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $25,000 and he bonded out the same day.
“If he is convicted of either count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Mr. Smith will be facing a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,” Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “If he is convicted of both counts, any sentences assessed will run concurrently.
“His case was assigned to the 415th District Court, Judge Graham Quisenberry presiding. He is scheduled for arraignment on June 8 and for a jury trial on Sept. 28.”
Others indicted on May 7 include:
• Gary Brett Adkins, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Paul Eugene Baumgardner, criminal mischief, less than n$30,000.
• Christopher Andrew Bolton, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
• Monica LaCandis Brown, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items.
• Tony Ray Byas, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Alexis Espinosa, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Brock Sterling Estep, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Yvonne Michelle Harrison, aggravated assault of date/family/household member with a weapon.
• Chase Evan Hildebrant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Taylor Thomas Hudgins, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Vincent Alexander Lantroop, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Andrew Scott Linguist, two counts of publish/threat to publish intimate visual material.
• Lonnie Ray Lyons, two counts of assault of peace officer/judge.
• Larry Dean Martin, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and a prohibited weapon.
• Jensen Mariah McCormick, fraud use/possession of identifying information, more than 5 items, less than 10.
• Chelsea Rene Seely, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Michael Marthel Tate, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• America Seiley Vallecillo, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items.
• Peter Andrew Vargas, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jacquelyn Marie Ward, harassment of a public servant.
• Eric Alvidrez, driving while intoxicated, third or more, and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Adrian Javier Azios, assault of a public servant.
• Eric Filomenio Baeza, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Cristin Lynn Catron, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Brooke Sherice Cross, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Misty Nicole Fonville, hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
• Caden Dalton Lee Fry, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, in a drug free zone.
• Benito Garcia-Aguilar, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jeremiah Douglas Guerra, Jr., burglary of a habitation; two counts of theft of a firearm; theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000; and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Cody Lane Harper, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• John Michale Hoffman, sex offenders duty to register for life/annually.
• Jeffrey Jeter, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Nathan Milewski, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Francisco H Ramirez, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Aaron Landus Simmons, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jason Daniel Summa, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• David Lee Vickers, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Landon Michele Wilkerson, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Samantha Leann Wisened, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.