MINERAL WELLS — City council members agreed Tuesday to authorize staff to enter negotiations with a firm bidding to write a master parks and recreation plan for Mineral Wells.
The firm chosen, from eight companies submitting their qualifications, was a Conroe outfit named Burditt Land. Before actually awarding a contract, the council voted to initiate talks with the company en route to a contract the council will consider later.
"There was quite a few good (requests for qualifications) that were brought to us," said Mayor Regan Johnson, part of a committee that vetted eight companies replying to the city's RFQ. "But we did the interviews, and we're very confident about Burditt. I think they have an understanding of where Mineral Wells is at."
The city is on the threshold of multiple studies — of park plans, infrastructure, airport improvements, streets — in both a 20-year master plan it ordered earlier this month and an Open Spaces Plan to "assess our green spaces, our open spaces that are conducive for gathering," City Manager Dean Sullivan said.
Before Tuesday's regular meeting, Sullivan laid out his broad plans as he enters his first year to propose an annual budget. The spending plan will take effect in October, the start of the city's fiscal year.
"I want to know where y'all are at," he said, before he and Finance Director Jason Breisch gave a brief state-of-the-budget overview.
First, though, Sullivan repeated a suggestion the council consider taking city staff down to a 32-hour work week. Employees would still be paid for 40 hours, he said, to compete with larger cities shopping city hall for their own workforces.
"We can't compete (financially) with the Metroplex market," he said, adding hopes a retail upswing and the sales taxes it could bring. "And as things improve around here with our economy, we'll raise (the work week) up."
Sales taxes, Breisch said, are on target to exceed last year's revenues by 15 to 20 percent. A new residential and commercial trash pickup contractor, Frontier Waste Solutions, includes a franchise fee clause bringing $43,000 monthly.
On the spending side, phase one of that 20-year master plan will cost $100,000. The city also recently took out a $977,000 loan to buy four pieces of street-building heavy equipment.
Sullivan proposed a second budget workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday, when discussions will cover the property tax rate, sales tax and other city revenue, along with a master fee schedule for everything from building permits to use of city facilities.
"This is informational, to get you started," he concluded.
The regular session, which was gaveled in by Honorary Councilwoman Erin Bell, the 10-year-old daughter of Nikki and Shane Bell, started with recognitions of eight 911 dispatchers.
"They're the people that are your lifeline," Sullivan said. "They are the ones delivering the services in times of emergency, crisis and need."
The dispatchers recently were named 911 Professionals of the Year for a 16-county region.
They are Supervisor Brenda Reynolds and dispatchers Christina Martinez, Vicky Harris, Rylan Marshall, Maykala Plowman, Bailey Dunn, Sara Boetz and Shauna Charles.
The council also recognized April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. CASA Hope for Children Executive Director Kathy Meyer and Training Director Christina Phenix were given a plaque commemorating the 168 Palo Pinto County children helped by CASA through foster care or alternative placement with family members.
The nonprofit agency fields 92 child advocates evenly divided between Palo Pinto and Parker counties, Meyer said.
There was minor discord at the meeting's outset, too, as former mayor and May 7 mayoral candidate Christopher Perricone was denied his request to speak during the public comment period.
Perricone was told his request needed to cite a specific agenda item on which he would speak, which it did not.
"I have the right to address my government," he could be heard telling an officer before accompanying the officer to the lobby.
