MW native returns home, joins PPGH as family physician

MINERAL WELLS – Dr. Ruth Duesterheft has joined Palo Pinto General Hospital as a family physician, returning to her hometown, where she graduated from Mineral Wells High School before heading off to college and medical school.
Dr. D, or Dr. Ruth, as she’s known, completed her three-year residency in July at Conroe Family Medicine, where she’s worked in a clinic several times per month in an underserved part of Montgomery County. She graduated from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Science and earned her MD from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.
“Growing up in a small town, you have limited access to health care,” Duesterheft said of her decision to come home and establish her practice. “I really like this town. I just feel a great sense of community.”
Her Mineral Wells Family Health office will be at 101 Holly Road across from the hospital and opens Sept. 19. Duesterheft is the latest addition to PPGH’s staff of healthcare providers and other professionals, as it continues to increase its reach and services across Palo Pinto County.
“This was her dream,” Ross Korkmas, PPGH chief executive officer, said. “Any time you get a chance to bring a physician who grew up here back home, it was a matter of getting it all done.”
Duesterheft grew up around the Mineral Wells dentistry of her father, Dr. Paul Duesterheft, working in his office a few summers. She’s spent part of her residency in Conroe working in a Federally Qualified Health Center, which receives federal funding to provide primary care in underserved areas.
Duesterheft wants to serve the entire family. “The grandparents, the kids, everyone,” she said.
While it was her dream to come back to Mineral Wells, “I didn’t know if there would be an opportunity,” she added. “I feel very lucky to be a part of it.”
Mineral Wells Family Health will host an open house and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
