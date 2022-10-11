MW police bring grievances to council

MINERAL WELLS — Seven consecutive 12-hour shifts, one detective left on a staff of four and retirement contributions two points below other cities were not even the chief complaints police brought the Mineral Wells city council last week.
“The point we’re fast approaching is the Mineral Wells Police Department will not be able to provide the service that the city is deserving,” Police Officers Association Vice President Juan Saucedo told the council in prepared remarks during an agenda item placed by Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson.
The airing of multiple burdens dragging down morale and prompting officers toward greener pastures concluded a regular session that included a reset of the budget schedule for the Lake Palo Pinto to accommodate a $170 million lake project.
The police force has lost 10 officers and two dispatchers in the past 12 months, Saucedo said, after beginning his comments by saying the 30-member association wasn’t asking for an immediate resolution.
He also said police are not leaving for $70,000 jobs in Fort Worth but are migrating to departments in the “nearby area.”
With the city’s 21-square miles divided into three patrol zones, response time to residents’ calls for help is jeopardized by needing two officers summoned to assaults, domestic violence, mental health matters and other emergencies.
“If a third call comes in, no matter the urgency, no one will be able to respond until after the previous call,” Saucedo said. “This affects the safety of our community and our officers.”
Later in the lobby, the lone detective on the force said she often has to drop investigative work to serve a patrol shift.
“I’m currently working patrol because we don’t have enough officers,” Detective Cristal Menchaca said. “We want everyone to know how thinly stretched we are.”
The diminished force translates to residents who call in a burglary or other crimes requiring investigation having to wait for results, said Menchaca, the association’s president.
“So, it could be six months before there’s an active detective on their case, because there’s only one detective,” she said, adding she felt the council heard “some of” the department’s issues which are not led by its pay. “But the least of our concerns has been the pay — for the majority of us.”
City Manager Dean Sullivan later said starting pay for cops was $52,252 after a 4% citywide raise went into effect. The budget adds another 2% at the new year, and it will be $57,342.
Manchaca said the city’s contribution to officers’ 401k retirement plans is 5%, while other local cities contribute 7%.
Perhaps emblematic of the dilemma Saucedo described, the headquarters police share with the city’s EMS and fire department doesn’t exactly back the blue.
Built as a venereal disease clinic in the 1950s, the hub of Mineral Wells public safety confines patrol, administration and dispatch in two separate buildings, Saucedo said.
“Neither building has a private restroom, so we must use the restroom located in the public lobby,” he said. “(The building) is ill-equipped to service a modern law enforcement agency in 2022.”
The officer’s words drew sympathetic if not decisive comments from each council member and Mayor Regan Johnson. Some pointed out the association’s grievances arrived weeks after a summer of near-weekly budget discussions and approval of the 2022-23 spending plan.
“I’m… I’m heartbroken that we have not been able to do more,” Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light said, reminding Saucedo and the five or six officers there of his history with the department. “I lived in that building for 30 years. I know what you’re talking about.”
Sullivan, who remains the city’s 10-year police chief since taking over the chief administrative role for the city, included 6 percent pay hikes for all city employees in his first budget.
He noted that payrolls had been his No. 2 priority after attention to the city’s neglected and sometimes bone-jarring streets. Discussions already have been happening between Sullivan and Finance Director Jason Breisch about challenges confronting the police force, he said.
“We’re going to keep trying,” Sullivan said. “We haven’t given up. … I’m not going to tell you it’s going to get any better. I’ll tell you we will look at it. This is a challenge.”
Watson hinted the council might have to rework some priorities.
“There may come a point where, you know, different decisions will have to be made about the services the city provides,” she said.
Place 1 Councilman Brian Shoemaker acknowledged the inadequacy of the department’s headquarters, noting the former Bank of America blocks away had been discarded as a bad fit for the department before the county took the building as it’s courthouse annex.
“There’s documents from 50 years ago saying, ‘These facilities are outdated,’” he said. “I don’t know the answer, but it’s something I think we need to discuss and work out.”
Ward 2 Councilman Carlos Maldonado agreed the facility is inadequate.
“It’s horrible you have to work under these conditions,” he said, noting the timing post-budget season. “And I don’t see how we can come up with an answer today.”
Ward 1 Councilman Jerrell Tomlin recalled the months of budget discussions focused on streets and staff pay levels, and he also focused comments on the building.
“We understand that’s got to change,” he said, also recalling the Bank of America building discussions. “If we can find relief, there will be relief for you. And that’s the goal of everyone sitting at this dais.”
Wallace asked the officers to hone their priorities, adding it’s “never too soon to work on the next budget.”
“I love the communication, and (you) just trying to keep communication with us,” she said.
Maldonado, who works at the title company adjacent to the department, added he sees officers reporting daily for their shifts.
“I see y’all walking up — heads up, heads down,” he said. “And I know y’all have been struggling and hurting lately. I’m looking forward, with everyone on the council and the city, to working on those issues one by one.”
Just before Saucedo’s address to the council, members agreed the nascent moves the city is making toward building a new lake warranted postponing consideration of the Lake Palo Pinto budget to December.
Tuesday’s meeting had begun with a closed-door meeting after which the council voted in open session for staff to set up meetings with each of the seven wholesale water providers that buy water from Lake Palo Pinto.
New lake General Manager Howard Upton promised a “more comprehensive” budget can be drawn up by then.
Among elements to work into that spending plan is the upgrading of Ward Mountain Road to loop around a portion of Farm-to-Market 4 that will be submerged by creation of Turkey Peak Reservoir.
Rerouting Ward Mountain Road is expected to cost $16 million.
The new lake will adjoin Lake Palo Pinto, filling in to the south once a $154 million earthen dam is built. The Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1., which owns the lake while it’s directors are appointed by the city, hopes to complete the new reservoir by2027.
The council last week also:
• Accepted the gift of a drone from the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Posse.
Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn told the council the flying camera has infrared capability to find where a fire is inside a structure.
“This gives us the ability, on the fire side, to look for hot spots in the inside before chasing into it,” he said. “It’s a very unique and very expensive drone. It’s a very useful tool in public safety.”
• Applauded as Lamar Elementary first grader Scout Perales banged the meeting open as honorary council member for the day.
