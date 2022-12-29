MINERAL WELLS — A magistrate's warning to a man charged with aggravated assault on a man who later died accuses the assailant of kicking the man in the head with his booted foot while the man lay on the pavement outside a Mineral Wells Whataburger.
Douglas Ray Warren, 60, was pronounced dead at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, following injuries sustained in a Dec. 18 fight with two men.
The incident was caught on video filmed by witnesses in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant at 2503 E. Hubbard St.
Mineral Wells police are consulting with District Attorney Kriste Burnett on the possibility of enhanced charges on Ryan Cyle Hill and Ryan Tanner Woodring.
A final autopsy report remains pending at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office, which ruled the death a homicide due to complications of blunt force in its preliminary report.
The two men were arrested the night Warren was injured and have since bonded out of the Palo Pinto County Jail — Woodring on $5,000 bond and Hill on $75,000.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Todd Baker arraigned the two Mineral Wells men. He charged Hill, 31, with felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and Woodring, 30, with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
Hill's charge is a second-degree felony carrying from two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 upon conviction. Woodring's Class A misdemeanor charge carries up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
According to a Mineral Wells police sworn statement on which Baker based those charges, officers responding at 1:37 a.m. found Warren bleeding and unconscious but breathing as he lay in the restaurant's parking lot.
Two witnesses there told police that Hill and Warren had been fighting in the parking lot when Woodring exited the restaurant and punched Warren.
The blow knocked Warren to the pavement, witnesses said.
"Then I observed the video to show Ryan Hill kicking Douglas in the left side of the head with his right foot," the statement by Officer Misty Harkins says. "From this moment in the video to the time EMS transported Douglas, he did not regain consciousness."
Judge Baker's charging instrument against Hill accuses him of "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly causing bodily injury … by kicking Warren in the head with his right boot as Douglas was lying on the ground defenseless…"
The affidavit indicates the conflict began as an argument inside the restaurant before spilling outside. It says police arrived to find Hill and Woodring fighting "a large crowd of individuals" by that time.
A memorial service for Warren is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 13 in the chapel at White's Funeral Home, 101 NE Fourth Ave. in Mineral Wells.
