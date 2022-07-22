MINERAL WELLS -- The Mineral Wells Aquatic Center is changing hours and shortening its season, City Manager Dean Sullivan announced at the start of Tuesday's city council meeting.
Sullivan said the local school district's move to a four-day class schedule, lengthening the school year, prompted the change.
"Our swimming pool is going to close to regular hours on Aug. 7," he said. "This cuts our swimming season down by about three weeks."
Open swimming will close Aug. 8-11 but reopen for open swimming from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 12-13 and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Aerobics classes will continue through Aug. 18.
Sullivan also said previously approved filter replacements tentatively are set to begin on Aug. 22.
