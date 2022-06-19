MW principal among 85 in Harvard course

Mineral Wells High School principal Doug Funk is among 85 Texas educators selected to participate in a summer leadership course at the Harvard Graduate School of Education’s Principals Center, Mineral Wells ISD announced.
Participants in the program will join one of two weeklong workshops on turning schools around, coaching or leadership development guided by the Harvard faculty and other national and international experts.
The seminar is funded by the Charles Butt Foundation, including travel, hotel and other costs, which has paid for more than 1,400 educators this chance to broaden their skill sets in key curriculum areas. The foundation has invested more than $10 million in the program since its inception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.