MINERAL WELLS — Raise a fork and help Rotary Club of Mineral Wells butter support for its senior scholarship program by attending the third annual Pancake Supper on Thursday, Feb. 9.
The event takes place at Mineral Wells High School, 3801 Ram Blvd., from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $8 for adults; $10 at the door. Children ages 10 and under are $5. Rotary Club members have advance tickets for sale.
The meal includes a stack of pancakes with bacon, sausage, orange juice or water, prepared by the MWHS food staff. Entertainment during the supper is also planned.
Each year, Rotary Club of Mineral Wells provides thousands of dollars in college scholarships, thanks to the community’s support of events like its annual pancake supper.
