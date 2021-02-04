More than 20 participants in the 2021 Palo Pinto County Area Spelling Bee received a few additional instructions than they have in past years. Along with the usual guidelines — speak clearly or repeat the word before spelling — participants in this year’s event had to keep in mind the new procedures required by the pandemic.
With a smaller audience comprised of area coaches, contestants were seated spaced apart inside the Mineral Wells ISD boardroom, with each person wearing a mask. But the spirit of the contest remained, and the participants, who ranged in grade level from second to eighth grade, had plenty of spelling talent to show off.
Words of encouragement were shared before the bee began from pronouncer and MWISD teacher Stacey Pierce, who commended the students for being brave and putting themselves outside of their comfort zone by standing up in front of the judges and testing their spelling skills.
The spelling bee lasted five rounds, with words quickly becoming more challenging each round. By round five, only two spellers were left — Iana Echanique, a seventh grader from MW Junior High, and Chevy Gann, a student from Santo Elementary.
Echanique took first place with the correct spelling of “scabbard," Gann received second place and Amara Dikmanas, a seventh grader from MWJH, placed third.
Echanique will represent the district in the 2021 Scipps Regional Spelling Bee at Texas Christian University in March.
