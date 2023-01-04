MINERAL WELLS — Neighbors opposed to a zoning change to allow industrial development across their back yard fences succeeded Tuesday in steering the Mineral Wells city council to a rare denial of a zoning request.
"We're pleading with you for protection of the integrity of our neighborhood," Holiday Hills Estates resident Nellie Simpson told the council during a public hearing affecting the eastside neighborhood. "We would have never purchased if we thought that (development) would be a potential. The entire addition would lose its charm."
About 10 residents attended the meeting, all opposed to the change. All cited privacy concerns, including some with swimming pools in eyeshot of the proposed development.
"There's a lot of younger families coming with kids," resident Coulton Winn added.
The area now is zoned as planned development. The zoning change would have designated the land adjacent to the residents as commercial.
Applicant Kiran Patel and business partner Mike Rankin had requested the zone change to build a string of commercial buildings, at 5,000 to 10,000 square feet, according to backup material for the meeting.
The city's Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously denied the request on Dec. 5.
Rankin said he and Patel have "heard the frustrations" of the neighbors.
"I understand they want a better plan," he said. "I would ask that, if they have anymore specifics they share that right now. … Some kind of ledge, a barrier, a wall?"
One by one, council members sided with the zoning commission's denial of the change. Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson cited two objections, one being the change did not fit with an ongoing 20-year comprehensive plan designating residential, parks, industrial and all other development in the city's future.
"It would take a lot to convince me that we need a radical zoning change (from residential to commercial)," she said, later adding that placing residential and industrial zones next to each other goes against "basic zoning."
Council members including Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light urged the two sides to exchange contact information and try to work out a solution.
So, they did.
"We can get together," one resident said.
The council on Tuesday also hired a firm to take on a massive plumbing responsibility the state has ordered. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality last summer told the city its reporting of backflow prevention in its water distribution network was inadequate.
Backflow, like the word sounds, refers to when treated water delivered to a customer reverses course and returns to the city pipelines. The phenomenon can contaminate lines if the water picks up anything hazardous in the customer's private line.
Public Works Director Scott McKennon said backflow prevention inspections are required on potentially 8,000 connections. He also said he and staff had found a company handling the work for Stephenville, SC Tracking Solutions, that would establish a database for the city's backflow reports at no cost to the city.
Water customers will pay the company $8 per inspection report instead. (They also will have to pay whatever private inspectors charge per job.)
There was brief discussion about outsourcing the reporting job, but City Manager Dean Sullivan said the proposal was not privatizing a city duty but " …using a company to share their data with us. This isn't outsourcing."
McKennon had said the city taking on the duty would require the creation of a new staff position.
"There's no cost to the city (with SC Tracking)," he said.
Later Tuesday, the council took no action regarding its contracts with seven wholesale water supply companies that sell water from Lake Palo Pinto. The city maintains the lake's operations, while it is owned by the Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1.
The city asked the seven, five of which lack a current contract, to consider template agreements the city furnished.
The council is scheduled to hold a joint session with the water district at 5 p.m. on Jan. 17 to discuss the contracts issue.
