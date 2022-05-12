MINERAL WELLS — Nearly nine in 10 Mineral Wells educators responded favorably to an in-house survey on switching to a four-day school week, trustees learned this week.
No action was taken on the topic, which has been slowly gaining popularity in the last year or two — especially with teacher recruitment and retention becoming a growing statewide challenge.
"That's a huge decision to make," trustee Joe M. Ruelas said after administrators laid out pros and cons of the switch. "And I want to make sure when we make it we've got the supporting documentation."
Mineral Wells would join a growing number of Texas ISDs moving to four-day school weeks. Graford, Palo Pinto, Perrin-Whitt and Gordon districts either recently switched or will test-drive the shorter week in the coming school year.
Wider afield, Athens, Jasper and Liberty have made the switch, which still meets the 75,600 minutes of instruction the state requires annually.
Apart from Ruelas' comment, school board members were mostly quiet as Athletic Director Seth Hobbs and Special Programs Director Natalie Griffin reported their research.
"This year, we actually lost five employees to neighboring districts that have adopted a four-day schedule," Griffin told trustees.
She added that 38 percent of the district's employees commute to Mineral Wells.
Hobbs pointed out students in athletics no longer would miss Friday classes to reach out-of-town contests, and the district no longer would need substitutes on those game days when coaches are out of the classroom.
On the down side, parents of younger children would need to find Friday day care or make some arrangement, Griffin said.
"Child care — that did come up quite a bit," she said. "Also, there is financial assistance for child care, and 75 percent of our parents would qualify for that assistance. It's actually just 16 days that they would need some supervision."
Hobbs said 87 percent favored the four-day schedule on a survey returned by 449 of the district's 519 employees.
Griffin said the community also will be surveyed. Superintendent John Kuhn later said a survey of parents and students is being planned. He said those results will be published on the district website, on social media or during a school board meeting.
Trustees on Monday also:
• Learned a grand opening for the David Hardy Livestock Complex is set for May 23. Maintenance Director Bobby Mori reported feed lockers are being welded this week and that the 13,000-square-foot ag barn had passed its inspection under the Americans with Disabilities Act "with flying colors."
Plumbing is in for the 22 hog pens, complete with an injection system that can selectively deliver medicines to individual hogs.
The open house is planned for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 23, and the public is encouraged to attend.
"We look forward to seeing everybody there," Mori said. "And we want to show off our new ag building."
• Accepted the resignation of Trustee Scott Elder, who is leaving the board on May 31. Kuhn praised Elder for serving since 2009, crediting him with guiding and encouraging the district's mental health outreach to students and with boosting teacher pay.
"Scott Elder is a phenomenal school board member," Kuhn said. "And he has been a phenomenal school board member since before I got here."
Before accepting Elder's resignation, the board gave him a rocking chair with a plaque which said, "Live, Give and Love."
After the resignation vote, trustees named Brandon Hons as his replacement.
• Heard comments from Kuhn on a library book policy he'd investigated. No action was taken, and Kuhn said the model policy from the Texas Association of School Boards clarifies the board has the "ultimate choice" of what books reach library shelves.
"It also has a part in there about how a parent could challenge a book that they feel is inappropriate for a grade level," he said. "I have read over it, and it looks like a good policy to me."
In a related report, Kuhn revealed he'd volunteered the board for a Summer Library Party the city and school district are producing at the city library.
"They've asked the city council members and school board members if they would volunteer to cook," he said. "And we told them our school board members will be delighted to help."
The book party is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 3.
• Praised retiring Food Services Director Carrie Davis and welcomed incoming director David Wells. Along with her daily breakfast and lunch productions, Davis was responsible for feeding trustees before their meetings.
