MINERAL WELLS -- School trustees on Monday approved a $40.9 million budget for fiscal 2022-23 and a property tax rate of just less than $1.23.
The property tax rate carried to its last decimal is $1.2277 and is more than seven cents lower than this past year's rate. The rate will bring a $1,227.70 tax bill on a $100,000 home with no exemptions claimed.
"At MWISD we're blessed to have an amazing staff in our business office who are always diligent and professional," Superintendent John Kuhn said. "The MWISD board of trustees has long demonstrated conscientious stewardship of resources, investing education dollars in the classroom first. With our board, student learning is the No. 1 priority in the budgeting process."
Daily operations spending for Mineral Wells ISD was approved at $35 million. Separately, $2.2 million was set aside for the food service, and another $3.7 million is the coming year's debt payment.
Total debt in the district is $43.4 million, much of that on Lamar Elementary which was built in 2016.
The district's newest addition, a $1.5 million agricultural barn adjacent to the high school, was paid in full during the current budget year without taking on debt.
The school board also included a mid-year, 3 percent pay raise for non-teaching staff in the coming year's budget, along with scheduled step raises for teachers.
The budget is balanced, at $40.9 million spending and revenue collection. The budget that wrapped up on Aug. 31 also was balanced, at $34.5 million.
The plan begins with a projected ending balance in this year's budget at nearly $7.7 million. That's close to an $8.3 "optimum balance," which is enough to fund three months of operations in an unforeseen emergency and recommended under government accounting principles.
Finance Director Paul Hearn said the board steadily has been building that fund balance "and gaining ground" in recent years.
"A roadblock to achieving the optimum fund balance is that, as our expenditures increase, so does the optimum balance goal," Hearn said. "So, we are chasing a moving target."
Spending in the new budget, as with all school budgets, is dominated by instruction costs. That's chiefly teacher salaries and benefits, and totals nearly $21.4 million.
Maintenance of facilities and grounds is budgeted at close to $3.9 million. Administration for the 4A district is set at $1.5 million, and extracurricular activities (now called co-curricular activities) are projected to cost $1.3 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.