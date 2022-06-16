MINERAL WELLS -- School trustees approved the schedule they'll follow as they write a spending plan for 2022-23 Monday, after welcoming newly appointed board member Brandon Hons to his first session.
Hons was appointed to succeed Scott Elder, whose resignation took effect May 31 after serving 13 years. Elder had two years left on a three-year term, and Hons' appointment last month is for one year.
He said he intends to formally run to finish out Elder's term at the end of the one-year appointment. This is Hons' first public office.
"It was good," he said of his first meeting. "I'm just trying to take it all in and be able to provide something of substance."
He'll get his baptism by fire beginning Aug. 4 when Superintendent John Kuhn leads the first budget workshop.
Under the schedule approved Monday, the board plans to announce next year's proposed tax rate on Aug. 8. A second budget workshop is set for Aug. 22, and if all goes as planned trustees will adopt the 2022-23 spending plan with a tax rate during a 6 p.m. session on Aug. 29.
In other action during a rare, 13-minute meeting, trustees re-upped the district's membership in the Region 11 Education Service Center. The state's ESLs provide districts with pooled resources that would be more costly for each ISD to develop individually.
An example of that was on Monday's agenda as trustees approved use of the Fort Worth-based service center's Reading Academies. Mandated in a 2019 education reform bill, reading academies require teachers and principals in kindergarten through third grade to attend 60- to 120-hour, online sessions -- often on their own time.
Renewing Mineral Wells' membership in the ESL cost $69,847. The board also subscribed to a service center teacher and principal evaluation tool called DMac Solutions, for $19,572.
Trustees also tabled a decision on a Texas Association of School Boards policy on instructional materials including library books. Kuhn said district staff needed to clarify exactly what it will require of librarians.
"We have a concern about the wording," he told trustees, adding it seemed to require librarians to "read every word" of every book on their shelves. "Which is not humanly possible."
