MINERAL WELLS — The fate of a 107-year-old landmark gutted by fire last year remains up in the air, but school trustees agreed last week to shore up the Fannin School while pondering its future.
"I don't believe demolition should be an option for that building," Superintendent John Kuhn told trustees. "Because this is a historic building and an important building for this community."
The fire that left the stately, three-story empty building was swiftly ruled an arson, and three juveniles ages 14 and 15 were arrested within a week of the fire.
Multiple queries to officials yielded only that Mineral Wells investigators have turned their case over to the Palo Pinto County Juvenile Probation Department. Neither Juvenile Probation Chief Jeana Poyner nor Palo Pinto County Attorney Maegan Kostica responded to calls or emails asking whether the teens were charged with arson or if charges were dropped.
Last week, Kuhn had laid out three options for the building, which is next door to the senior citizens center. The hazard has prompted the members of the center to meet at Immanuel Baptist Church since the fire.
One option Kuhn laid out was demolition, and he recommended against that owing to the building's history and sentiment around it.
The other two options were to make the structure more sound by shoring it up with metal bracing or selling it to a third party. Kuhn said the sale option carried the risk of "somebody crazy" buying Fannin and doing something of which the district disapproved.
"The community does feel ownership in that building," he said.
Trustees were unanimous in approving the shoring-up option, agreeing to hire Phoenix Restoration for $59,970.
"They are kind of the top dog when you're talking about a historic building," Kuhn said.
He said Tuesday that the job is expected to take 14 days, once both parties have signed a contract.
In other action Monday, the board agreed to accept students from Millsap ISD into Mineral Wells' Career and Technical Education classes.
"We're just providing an opportunity for them, -- only if we have room for all of our students," CTE Director Deeann Hampton told trustees. "And it's just based on where we have room."
An update on the district's agriculture barn included the announcement of a tentative open house date, May 23.
Maintenance Director Bobby Mori emphasized the May date could easily be postponed.
"Because we're not going to hurry and do things just to get it done," he said.
The David Hardy Livestock Complex will bear Hardy's name in 20- by 16-inch letters backlit to stand out at night. The whole complex will be lighted at night for security purposes, Mori added.
Windows have been installed, allowing the building to be locked now, he said.
Kuhn also reported Monday that the district was named a semi-finalist in the HEB Excellence in Education Award.
"We have received a really incredible honor at Mineral Wells ISD," Kuhn said, praising Communications Director Karyn Bullock's work on a detailed application. "Out of 1,500 applications, they selected 25 as semi-finalists. … It isn't an individual or the school board or a teacher -- this is education overall, the various things we do as a team."
Trustees also emerged from a closed-door session and voted to uphold disciplinary action taken on a student. Kuhn declined to say why the student had been disciplined or whether the student is in primary or secondary grades, citing student privacy laws.
"It was a student discipline issue, and there was an appeal on the part of the student and his representatives," he said. "And the board upheld the student's discipline."
