MWHS announces Peak as 2021 Distinguished Alumni

Mineral Well High School introduces the 2021 MWHS Distinguished Alumni, Dr. Kayla Watson Peak.
Peak is a member of the Mineral Wells High School Class of 1984. She began her education at Cullen Grimes Elementary and continued through MWISD until she graduated with honors from Mineral Wells High School. She received her Bachelor’s in Science from Tarleton State in 1988 as well as her master’s in 1990. Peak received her Doctoral Degree in 1995 from Texas A&M Commerce.
Peak grew up in a home of educators as both her parents Ronnie and Joyce Watson taught at Mineral Wells ISD for many years. And as a teacher at heart, Peak has been honored with an extensive list of teaching awards throughout her career.
She has spent her career immersed in the study of kinesiology and sport within the higher education setting. As a result, she was instrumental in elevating the Department of Kinesiology at Tarleton State University into the School of Kinesiology. Now, as the head of the school, Peak is responsible for the overarching mission and vision, recruitment and retention, and historical documentation of the program. She has been a tireless advocate for the kinesiology and sport industry.
She is also known on the Tarleton campus for creating and implementing two very special events on campus —Fantastic Field Day and Rock the Gym — which are designed specifically for area public schools with physical and cognitive disabilities.
Peak and her husband, Paul, have been married since 1993 and have one son, Paul-David. During their free time, the Peak family can be found on the golf course or camping in the great outdoors.
The Annual Elite Ram Induction Ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 29 with an 8 a.m. reception in the MWHS library followed by the induction ceremony in the auditorium.
