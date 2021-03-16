Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.