Mineral Wells ISD Mental Health Counselor Charlena Priddy went over data Monday night saying there have been more than 300 sessions with students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“I have just really enjoyed serving the district this year and I really love getting to know the families and the kids, and of course the teachers and principals,” Priddy — who is new to the district — said at Monday’s MWISD board meeting. “It’s just my passion really to serve children through counseling.”
As of Monday, Priddy and a contract counselor together have had 308 sessions with students. Priddy has seen 65 students and the contract counselor has seen five.
“As far as suicide assessments, we’ve done 32 this year and I really don’t know how that compares fully to years before, but it seems like a lot so it’d be interesting to look at those numbers when we compare it and see,” Priddy said. “We had 11 at the junior high and 11 at the high school. We’ve had six at Travis [Elementary] and four at Houston [Elementary] and no suicide assessments at Lamar [Elementary]. I truly believe that the intervention with the suicide assessments has prevented some children from going home and acting on those thoughts.”
MWISD Assistant Superintendent David Tarver said they were fortunate to get Priddy employed at the district.
“She has come in and worked very diligently in learning Mineral Wells ISD — the staff, the students, the administration — and working with them to enhance and improve on many of our mental health protocols, our policies, things that go into the normal day-to-day and getting some standard procedures in place so people aren’t confused on who to reach out to,” Tarver said. “She goes above and beyond what she’s expected to do and right now she is doing it for the entire district and she’s taken on a big burden.”
Priddy discussed some of the contributing factors and what is seen in a child that may need help.
“Some of the presenting issues that are coming up with the elementary kids: of course you know they’re not as verbal as the junior high and high school kids so whenever they’re struggling with their emotions or thoughts, it really comes out through their behaviors,” she said. “And so we see defiance and anger and poor social skills. A lot of these kids have experienced trauma such as abuse — they’ve witnessed domestic violence, sometimes they’ve been removed from their homes through CPS and they’re in foster care.”
Priddy added that ADHD symptoms and trauma can mimic each other.
“Some students are struggling with grief related to the death of a loved one or the death of their parents' marriage through divorce and even though a child is in a stable environment, they can still struggle because of what they’ve experienced in their past and how it’s impacting them,” she said. “So some wounds take time to heal.”
At the junior high and high school levels, Priddy said there’s a lot of struggles with depression and anxiety, in particular social anxiety.
“Kids will go into isolation, sometimes with remote learning, and then it’s hard to get back into a social setting. And of course, low self-worth and sometimes with that comes cutting and self harm,” she said. “I have about 45 kids that I meet with on a regular basis, usually weekly. I keep the sessions shorter in the school setting so that they’re not pulled out for too long. It’s about 20 minutes for elementary kids and about 30 to 45 minutes, that would be the max, at the high school, especially if they’re really in crisis or something. In fact, the crisis sessions are very different than a regular session.”
Priddy will be receiving her certificate soon and will be a certified play therapist, which she hopes to expand on in the district.
“With kids developmentally they don’t communicate like we do. They’re just not developmentally ready, but they communicate through play. So we say that play is their language and toys are their words. So my hope is to expand play therapy at the elementary schools and to have plenty of games and toys and space, books and sensory toys and art supplies to meet those needs for them to express themselves the way they need to,” she said. “And then of course just continuing education and play therapy and trust-based relational therapy and those kinds of things.”
Priddy said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed things up a little in play therapy, including limiting the number of toys brought in, which are then sanitized between use.
“I’ve been extremely impressed with [Priddy] and the expertise [she’s] brought here,” MWISD Superintendent Dr. John Kuhn said. “The amount of training that she’s gone through, the number of years of studying and experiences she’s had, including hands-on internship things — and everything she’s done prior to coming here, her knowledge from the day she walked in, she’s very very detail-oriented. Very professional and building a really really good program. I think you’re definitely the right person for this position and we’re really lucky and glad to have you here.”
Priddy said she was grateful to be at MWISD and thanked district officials for valuing mental health.
