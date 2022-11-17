MINERAL WELLS — Superintendent John Kuhn reported to school trustees Monday a campus the state selected to test against intrusion had earned an A.
"They are sending out auditors to school districts to basically see if our doors are locked. … They also check your office sign-in (procedure)," Kuhn told the school board. "We passed with flying colors."
Kuhn said agents from the Texas School Safety Center tested for vulnerabilities at the Mineral Wells Academy. Across Ram Boulevard from the high school, the Academy is a brick-and-mortar campus where students who fall seriously behind work with guidance counselors on individual, online pathways to graduation.
Kuhn said the School Safety Center is requiring Intruder Detection Audits at three out of four campuses statewide and at 100 percent of the state's 1,026 school districts.
Later Monday, trustees OK'd making the opioid-overdose treatment, Narcan, available for campuses. The approval will not take effect until the district draws up a policy specific to on-campus use of the product.
The drug has proven effective in preventing comas and the often fatal effects of Fentanyl, which has flooded the illicit drug market and often is hidden within other illegal narcotics.
"Hopefully, we'll never use it," Kuhn said. "It can be administered to a person who has suffered an overdose involving opioids in Fentanyl. It has no effect if they are not suffering from that."
Kuhn added that having it on hand will provide potentially broader benefits.
"It could also serve the general public if something were to happen at a basketball game," he said.
The action was taken at the recommendation of Lead Nurse Ginger Donahoe.
Trustees on Monday also:
• Learned from Curriculum Director Angie Myrick that upper class students can come for help on Saturdays preparing for the Scholastic Aptitude Test to boost scores on the college readiness exam.
"Scholarships are based on these scores," Myrick said, adding that a 20-point difference on an SAT score translates to $4,000 in additional scholarship funds. "If you know anyone who has a junior or senior, and they are parents, tell them to have their students come on those days."
Myrick also reported the district's goal is for students to score 1050 on their SATs, but that they now are measuring in the 900s.
• Heard from Athletic Director Seth Hobbs that sponsorships for a video scoreboard at Ram Stadium have, so far, secured $435,000 of the structure's $677,000 price tag.
Four "anchor" sponsorships are filled, the head football coach reported, each making five-year commitments of $18,000 annually. Other commitments are arriving in smaller amounts, Hobbs said.
The coach added that Ram Stadium doesn't charge as much as many other venues, when distant teams look for field during the playoffs. That, he said, benefits restaurants, hotels and other businesses -- and having the state-of-the-art scoreboard will help bring playoffs to town.
Later Monday, Hobbs announced a $200 donation to the district in honor of 1953 defensive standout George Vernon Biells.
The Ram defensive tackle, who passed away last month, went on to be a star at Arlington State College, now the University of Texas at Arlington, where he was critical in 1956 and 1957 Junior Rose Bowl victories and earned a Defensive MVP award, Hobbs said.
• Heard a report from Head Librarian Cathy Hammond on her summer visit to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Hammond was one of 90 librarians nationwide invited to the nation's premiere reading Mecca, where she learned about a summer program for students.
"Much to their dismay, high school students got to improve their research skills," she quipped, before revealing her inner librarian nerd in describing the Library of Congress. "I guess that's the library version of Disneyland."
• Named fifth grade English/Language Arts teacher Angela Pearre as the 2022-23 Apple Corps inductee from Lamar Elementary.
The district awards its highest recognition to one teacher chosen from nominations made by fellow educators at each campus annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.