Mineral Wells ISD is finding new ways to adapt and overcome, as trustees recently heard an update to the newly created Remote Instruction Academy.
The asynchronous program, which came into place after the COVID-19 pandemic and had to be approved by the Texas Education Agency, is made up of about 800 students taught by remote learning instructors.
"I don't think anybody realized this was going to be like running a seventh campus in Mineral Wells," Executive Director of Curriculum Carey Carter said.
Through the plan, students must get on the computer and log in and complete each day's assignments for each class by midnight on that day as opposed to learning in real time.
"Students have to log in and complete their work by midnight to be counted as present for that day," Carter said. "If they log in and only do three out of four assignments — say they choose not to do their math assignment — then they're going to be marked absent for that math class for that day."
The academy's teachers offer daily office hours via Zoom, and several teachers have Google Voice numbers where remote learners can contact them if they have questions or issues.
Carter said the best thing to come out of this, according to teachers, is expanding their knowledge of educational tools and ways to instruct students.
Some campuses are operating differently through hybrid methods. Lamar and Houston elementaries have dedicated remote learning teachers, and one teacher is instructing bilingual students in grades pre-K through fifth, as well as PreK remote learners. At Travis, three rotating teachers make up a pod, with two teaching face-to-face learning and the other handling home learning.
Junior high and high school are structured differently.
"Based upon the teachers ... and the needs of students, how many home learners we had — high school and junior high went with a structure where the home learner student is given a schedule just as if they were face to face," Carter said. "Those teachers are their remote instruction teacher. Potentially, every junior high or high school teacher could have a remote instruction student."
The career and tech program at the high school has some classes for home learning using the Edmentum program, but there are about 10 students who come up to campus for the CTE period.
To date, Mineral Wells ISD has about 750 home learners, up from about 50 when school started, Carter said. The numbers have risen as high as 900 before coming down, she said.
"I think people didn't understand exactly what home learning was going to look like, and our principals have worked really well with families" to help transition them to face to face [learning] if needed, Carter said.
According to district policy, students can change their learning format after the next six-week period is up after Sept. 25.
"But if parents are concerned, they need to speak with their principal to help make those decisions," Carter advised.
One of the struggles was the execution of beginning of the year assessments for students. Carter said her team had to give screeners to 170 all-remote learners.
Another challenge? Attendance for remote learners.
"Probably 70-80 percent of parents are doing an excellent job. It's that other 20ish percent," Carter said. "We're going to start looking at truancy, sending [school resource officers], making visits to the home.
"None of it's a 'gotcha.' We just want to help parents get their kids on the computer so their kids can be successful."
The new learning style has also required a lot more communication between teachers and parents, Carter said, and staff are working to address instruction for students who may be quarantined because of exposure to COVID-19 atop the other struggles.
"Our teachers are being stretched extremely thin," Carter said, "but I know that their workload is heavy and I know they're doing the absolute best that they can. The neat thing is I see people rising out of it, and I see these great things that teachers are doing."
Trustees commended Carter and her staff on their work and commitment.
Overall district enrollment numbers were down in the lower grades, according to Superintendent John Kuhn's report Tuesday.
"As of Aug. 31, nine days after the first day of school, we had 3,142 students," Kuhn said. "That's down by about 100 kids from last year."
Of those 100, Kuhn said 80 of them are in Pre-K. Last year's enrollment was 221 compared to 142 this year.
"I don't know the cause of that decline. Optimistically, I hope it's a situation due to COVID-19 where some the parents said pre-K isn't mandatory, it's just optional, so I'm going to choose to keep my kids home," Kuhn said.
Kuhn said he had spoken to other superintendents who had similar situations with their pre-K enrollment.
Grades first through third have the biggest classes, all around 240 kids, followed by grades sixth through ninth. Over 270 eighth grade students are enrolled this year.
"Attendance-wise, we look good at the elementary campuses but we're struggling a little with junior high and high school attendance," Kuhn said. "That's [attributed] to remote learners and struggling to get them to engage every day like they're supposed to."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.