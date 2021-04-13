On Monday night, the Mineral Wells ISD board of trustees approved a motion to make masks optional in the district starting April 20 with some provisions.
Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ended the statewide mask mandate and the Texas Education Agency announced that the mask mandate for school districts would remain unless action was taken by a school board to remove it.
“At that time in early March what we decided as a school district was to maintain our existing rules and protocols until the April school board meeting,” MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn said. “We did that for two reasons. One was we had a lot of teachers signed up for their first vaccine shot and we wanted to give them a chance to get the first and second shot before we even considered making a chance. The second thing was spring break was right around the corner and we wanted to have spring break and see if we had a spike in cases at that point.”
As of Monday, Kuhn said the district has 183 staff members that are fully vaccinated and another 15 to 20 that are on their way as well as just one active case of COVID-19 out of MWISD’s 3,100 students and 500 staff members.
“This decision can be extremely divisive and one of the things I love about my job is working for a board that is thoughtful, that is focused on kids and that works very hard to be united in doing what’s right for the kids,” Kuhn said. “The last thing I want to do is inject divisiveness or drama or unnecessary childishness into our deliberations and I feel like for six years I’ve been blessed to work with [this board].
“I’ve read articles about other school districts where this turned into a WWE battle royal and that is the last thing I want.”
Kuhn highlighted four provisions to his recommendation to make masks optional:
• The mask mandate will be reinstated if the district sees 15 total cases of COVID-19 or five cases at one campus.
• Students and teachers will wear a mask if participating in a close-proximity activity that requires them to be within three feet of one another.
• Those riding the school bus will be required to wear masks.
• Students participating in in-season athletics and other extracurricular activities will still be required to wear masks.
Kuhn explained the mask requirement for extracurricular activities requirements to the board.
“A mass quarantine event could end a season for an entire group of kids just because one kid has COVID,” he said. “Participation in athletics and other extracurriculars, that’s a privilege, not a right, and those kids are held to a different standard than your average kid.”
The motion to lift the district’s mask mandate next week and make masks optional, with the outlined provisions, was unanimously approved at Monday night’s regular meeting.
“The fact that there’s been no mask mandate in the state for over a month now and we haven’t had a spike is a good sign,” MWISD Board Secretary Scott Elder said. “My only request would be to support the teachers in the classroom when they say that masks are required for groups and things like that, we enforce that.”
