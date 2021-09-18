MWISD recognizes chamber as Partner in Education

In 1971, First National Bank began an annual teacher breakfast in which they provided coffee and donuts to Mineral Wells ISD staff. The breakfast grew in the hands of the Mineral Wells Downtown Merchants’ Association, which was then embraced by the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce. The Teacher Appreciation Breakfast and Business Expo serves as a salute to MWISD faculty and staff, and is an enthusiastic introduction to the new academic year.
The chamber is also a community stakeholder, and are a valuable partner in public education.
“MWISD has found great resources in our local chamber,” MWISD Director of Communications Karyn Bullock said. “This partnership is an important thread in the fabric of our schools and helps our district and students in so many ways.”
The chamber has been a source of career guidance, apprenticeship, internship, and part-time job opportunities for students, this year providing monetary donations to the MWISD board of trustees scholarship fund. They are vocal school district supporters with programs like Leadership Mineral Wells, Envision Mineral Wells and State of the Community, sharing information through the Chamber News Flash, their digital marquee, social media posts and provided chamber informational packets to each of the district’s new teachers, Bullock said.
“At MWISD, we believe that we are ‘stronger together’ through collective actions and a partnership with the MW Chamber is a key component to the success of our schools, our teachers, and our students,” she said. “With programs like these, the chamber is making a commitment to our school’s future and the people that will contribute to Mineral Wells growth and improvement.
“We often say that education is the backbone of every great community. We’re thrilled that the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce takes that statement to heart and supports the work of our schools.”
