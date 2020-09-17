The Mineral Wells ISD board of trustees heard some good news regarding a recent evaluation from the Texas Education Agency of the district's special education program.
Last year, the TEA conducted a school review, something done every six years, for Mineral Wells ISD, monitoring three things: a self-assessment, a desk review and interviews with students, parents and administrators.
"We worked really hard to get all of the information they asked for together," Special Education Director Parisa Lerma said.
She added that some districts were only reviewed on one category, such as desk review.
"We got chosen for all three year one, so we're done here," Lerma said. "We have five, six years now and we don't have to do it again."
The review checks the seven specific areas of special education: Child Find, evaluation and fate, development of the Individualized Education Program, IEP content, IEP implementation of the plans, state assessment, properly constituted Admission, Review, and Dismissal committees and transition students ages 14 years and up.
"We did a really nice job thanks to all of our campus administrators, and [TEA] had some really nice things to say about our self assessment, telling us on several of them that we graded ourselves too hard, that we should've given ourselves a little more credit," Lerma said.
TEA had the district pull 37 of its eligibility folders and went through each folder to see if it met certain criteria — all 37 were 100 percent compliant, Lerma said.
"However good you think it went, I think you should multiply that times 100, because it was incredible," Superintendent John Kuhn said of the review. "The final closing meeting with these ladies from TEA; I've never been in anything like that where they just gushed and praised a department like your department and the CTE department."
Lerma listed some of the services and environments currently offered by the special education program:
• Mainstream classrooms and inclusion support for students to provide a least-restrictive environment.
• Resource classrooms, where kids are in a smaller student-to-teacher ratio and get more individualized instruction.
• Homebound for students that will be or have been diagnosed by a physician and need to be at home for four weeks or more.
• Skills classrooms for students with low-incidence disabilities, such as autism or intellectual delays.
• Speech-only services.
• Transition services, for students 18 years and up who have either participated in graduation or met their school requirements for graduation and are going to continue on until they're 21 to complete their IEP goals.
Lerma said her team is made up of diagnosticians who represent the assessment team, a licensed school specialist in psychology, a licensed professional counselor, multiple speech therapists, a board-certified behavioral analyst that supports autistic students and an itinerant teacher of the visually impaired that comes and works with students with vision disability.
Services are also provided by the Brazos River Regional Day School for the Deaf from Weatherford.
"There are approximately 10 students that attend school in Weatherford from Mineral Wells that meet the criteria for that environment," Lerma said. "Otherwise, teachers come here and provide services up to 45 minutes a day in Mineral Wells to help them with any equipment, accessing curriculum materials and helping them navigate through the school environment."
Lerma also discussed the Child Find process.
"Under federal requirement by the [Individuals with Disabilities Education Act] we actively look for children that we suspect may have a disability," Lerma said.
The district posts Child Find information and links on its website, in the newspaper and in emails that go out to the community. Another way involves a memorandum of understanding with the Early Childhood State Agency, which serves children up to 2 years old, and HeadStart.
Lerma said a few years ago, the district was required to give parents a notice of their right to request an evaluation. That information is published annually in the student handbook.
Anyone from 0 to 21 can be referred, and the reference can come from a parent, teacher, any school official or school employee and anybody else involved in the care of the child, such as a caregiver or doctor.
"If a parent does write a letter requesting evaluation, we have 15 school days as a district to respond yes or no [to evaluate the child]," Lerma said.
The district also has to send a prior written notice and legalese whether or not they're going to evaluate, as well as provide a copy of the procedural safeguards that outline a parent's rights in pursuing special education services.
If a district accepts the parent's request, a written notice must be sent and formal consent given prior to conducting the evaluation. The parent can revoke their consent at any time.
Lerma said just because a parent refers their child, it doesn't necessarily mean there's going to be an evaluation.
There are many criteria that go into an evaluation, from looking at daily classroom work to grades or testing results, attendance and office referrals.
The evaluation has to be comprehensive and use a variety of assessment tools, sources and strategies, Lerma said.
"It also has to be completed by a multidisciplinary team," Lerma said.
The evaluation helps to determine if the student has a disability, which is the first step, and "do they have a need for specially-designed instruction" based on that disability, she said.
Interventions and assessments are administered by diagnosticians, and once the evaluation and report are done, it's time for recommendations, Lerma said. Goals and objectives are then written for that student to set a baseline and target for the end of the IEP year.
