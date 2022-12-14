MINERAL WELLS — School trustees on Monday approved a policy to train staff members to treat opioid overdoses with the drug, Naloxone.
"While we at MWISD hope an opioid overdose never occurs at one of our facilities, we have hundreds of people on site for both school events and for after-hours events like sporting events," backup material to Monday's agenda said.
More commonly known by the brand name, Narcan, the medication has been shown to be lifesaving. It is made more critical in recent years with the opioid, Fentanyl, often hidden within other illicit drugs.
"We should have the first batch of people trained and the medication on hand by the end of January," Superintendent John Kuhn said.
The new policy says, "Only a registered nurse or other designated and trained district employee shall be authorized to administer this medication and may do so only in accordance with a standing order or procedures approved by a physician licensed to practice medicine in the state of Texas."
Mineral Wells school trustees on Monday also approved a financing agreement to install a long-awaited video scoreboard at Ram Stadium, Kuhn reported.
"It's not resulting in any increase in taxpayer funds," Kuhn said, praising the job his respective boys and girls athletic directors, Seth Hobbs and Tony Raffaele, did in attracting local businesses as sponsors.
According to board materials, the two coaches have attracted $460,000 of the $780,000 cost for the board, which includes interest and installation. More sponsorships remain available.
"Those two worked in tandem doing outreach," Kuhn said, describing their daily duties of coaching, teaching, administrative work and coordinating with other school districts. "They are doing all this stuff and, at the same time, working on this massive project. I'm really proud of them."
Kuhn said the scoreboard now in place has a logo covering where a video feature had been planned in 2012 when the stadium was built.
He added the video board will come in handy for more than football games, such as at graduations and when the district hosts and performs for thousands during the city's annual Veterans Day observances.
"I think it's a great community partnership," Kuhn said.
The superintendent also reported to trustees Monday that enrollment reached 3,351 students during the late fall count.
That's the highest enrollment number from the past eight years, showing a bounce-back from 3,117 in 2020-21, the low-mark COVID school year.
Kuhn credited the board's decision to make pre-kindergarten a full-day course five or six years ago.
"I think it tells us that full-day pre-kindergarten is attracting new families to the district," he said. "That larger pre-k group is persisting in Mineral Wells ISD, and that is trickling up. We need to staff appropriately for growth. The goal is to have such strong instruction and such a positive structure that you're growing all grades."
Finally Monday, trustees emerged from closed session to hire Kenzie King as executive director of assessment and counseling. The new position is in charge of state and college-entry testing along with counseling.
King is coming from the Three Way ISD southeast of Stephenville where she is superintendent.
