MINERAL WELLS — Police Chief Dean Sullivan was named interim city manager for Mineral Wells Tuesday, and the council selected a search firm to help find a successor to Randy Criswell, who announced his departure will be on Nov. 12.
The council also emerged from an executive session to make interim Public Works Director Scott McKennon the permanent head of that department.
Mayor Regan Johnson reported, on her mayoral Facebook page Wednesday, that a contract with Keller-based executive recruitment firm Strategic Government Resources could be sealed as soon as the council's Nov. 2 meeting.
The mayor indicated Wednesday she was pleased with the council's personnel decisions.
"Chief Sullivan is well versed in the city activity and many projects that are moving," she wrote to the Weatherford Democrat. "He is a natural fit to bridge the interim gap for us while we search for our new city manager. Chief Sullivan is a capable decision maker, qualified, and we have confidence in his ability to keep things moving at the same pace."
And she said McKennon deserves the full status bestowed Tuesday, a night when several actions were approved for the city's ongoing downtown Streetscape work that McKennon oversees.
"Scott McKennon has not only stepped up during his time as interim director, but has done an excellent job," she wrote. "His leadership and respect amongst staff made it an easy decision to make that title permanent. Mr. McKennon has an understanding of team work, servant leadership, and is community minded. I look forward to watching Scott take ownership of the public works department moving forward."
Criswell, who last week called Sullivan one of the most intelligent chiefs with whom he has served, expressed confidence the chief is up to the post.
"Chief Sullivan is a highly skilled and experienced public administrator, and I have complete confidence in his leadership during this transition period for Mineral Wells," Criswell wrote. "We're fortunate to have a man of his caliber and ability to step in and continue to lead the progress that the mayor, council, staff and community strive for every day."
The outgoing city manager, who often calls on McKennon during council updates on city projects, predicted the former interim director will do right by residents.
"Scott McKennon has proven his abilities to all of us during his tenure as interim Public Works Director," he told the newspaper. "And he's earned the removal of 'interim'. Under his leadership and guidance, I know Mineral Wells will see continued commitment to excellence in public service.
"I'm proud to call both of these men my friend and colleague, and will greatly miss working with them."
The personnel decisions Tuesday followed an 85-minute meeting during which downtown projects were either awarded to contractors, updated or tweaked.
The council also gave a nod to Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn's request for a 50KW generator after Dunn described inadequacies of a 20KW unit during last winter's ice storm and since. That included a recent incident in which a bay door failed to open as firefighters were leaving on a call.
"It took quite a few of us to push it up," Dunn said. "So there was a delayed response."
Councilman Jerrel Tomlin said emergency response is too critical to face power failures.
"Because we cannot have a repeat," he said. "It's our responsibility to make sure that never happens again."
The council was unanimous in approving a $32,500 Waukesha-Pearce generator, which both Dunn, Criswell and Finance Director Jason Breisch were confident qualifies as the city's first purchase from federal COVID funds the city received.
Action Tuesday for street work, ongoing and just beginning, included a $188,000 match ffor delivery of equipment and materials for a Community Development Block Grant to improve water lines and then pave Southwest Tenth and Southwest 11th streets.
The equipment and materials, including about 50 feet of pipe, have been delivered to the job site, Criswell said.
The council also awarded a $594,000 contract to low-bidder Excel Construction for 8- and 12-inch water and sewer mains through much of downtown. Criswell said new routes serving the under-renovation Baker Hotel are necessary for its eventual reopening but stressed the improved lines serve blocks beyond the historic hotel.
Criswell told the council staff would see if either COVID grant money or a special business tax could float the project, as opposed to using the $11.4 million bond voters approved in 2017.
The potential non-COVID funds would be from downtown's Tax Increment Reimbursement Zone.
A TIRZ is a state program in which local governments designate an area in need of development and, as improvements increase the taxable value of properties there, the additional property tax revenue is reinvested in the zone.
The council also OK'd adding an additional $12,000 to a $27,000 job laying a sewer line from First Street to First Avenue downtown. Criswell said the line needs to extend to Third Avenue.
Also Tuesday, an update on spending in the $11.4 million bond by Sanford LaHue, senior practice leader for engineers Parkhill Smith & Cooper, led to a paving project being broken into two parts, to speed up the job, and the elimination of an overly wide water main that didn't show promise for future growth.
"Our community is anxious to see some paving on top of all this utility work," Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light told LaHue, who cautioned that laying pavement before giving new water and sewer lines have time to settle could prompt the weight of traffic to damage the lines.
Criswell said it "makes sense" to break up the paving job. He and the council also agreed to reduce a 16-inch water main extending out of downtown toward Indian Creek Road to a 12-inch line tapering to an 8-inch carrier. The very large line initially was envisioned as an incentive for some large company to come.
"But we don't need to be incentivizing growth that's not in our city limits," Criswell said.
Finally Tuesday, the council agreed to increase the city's pension contribution to the 11 members in the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department from $36 per month to $50.
"Volunteerism is really hard for everybody right now, so anything we can do…" Dunn said.
City Clerk Peggy Clifton led discussions of the contribution increase and said this would be the first since 2011. She noted that Pension Board Chairwoman Annette Bennett was in the audience, prompting Tomlin to lead applause for Bennett's 25 years on the panel.
