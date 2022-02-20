Myrick selected as facilitator at the 2022 ALA Texas Bluebonnet Girls State Session

Mineral Wells High School senior Emily Myrick was selected to be a facilitator during the 2022 American Legion Auxiliary Texas Bluebonnet Girls State Session.
She will help oversee the program and assist with day to day scheduled activities. Facilitators are women of high ideals who are recognized as being responsible persons in their respective communities. Myrick attended Girls State as a junior in 2021. She plans to further her education at Tarleton State University in the fall.
American Legion Auxiliary Farris Anderson Unit 75 in Mineral Wells helps hosts ALA Girls State, a week of learning focused on responsible citizenship, leadership, and love for God and country. Female high school students who have completed their junior year are competitively selected and sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary for this program.
Eligibility is limited to any girl in her third year of high school. Fundamental qualifications of all nominees are demonstrated accomplishments of leadership, citizenship and character in their schools and community.
MWHS students interested in applying to attend ALA Girls State are encouraged to contact Nina Hernandez at nhernandez@mwisd.net or the local American Legion Auxiliary Farris Anderson Unit 75 regarding the application process and deadline. This year’s session will be held at Texas Lutheran University is Seguin, Texas, June 19-25.
