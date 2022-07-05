Mystery remains in 12-year-old death

GIBTOWN — Her tombstone is pink, like the bands on her braces.
Her homicide remains unsolved, and her ‘aunt’ April had one word for what an answer in the death of Krishonda “Shonda” LeeAnn Townsend would bring a dozen years after she disappeared.
“Release. It would be total and utter release,” said April Heinecke, who keeps the North Palo Pinto County woman’s July 2010 disappearance in the public eye as much as she can via a Facebook page.
“It’s so sad and so quiet, and people don’t think about her anymore,” Heinecke said. “People think it’s been solved. … It’s not only the fact that we want Shonda to have justice. It’s terrifying to us that there’s a person or people out there.”
One of the few questions that have been answered about the 19-year-old was whether the single mother and Weatherford College student was dead or alive. That answer took nearly 16 months after she disappeared to arrive, with the discovery of her bones in a field south of Mineral Wells.
Townsend was identified by her pink-banded braces.
Her gray Toyota Camry had turned up in a southeast Mineral Wells neighborhood a day after she didn’t come home from a Fourth of July party elsewhere in the city.
“Everything was in disarray -- her stereo was ripped out, but the crazy thing was her jewelry sitting in the console,” Heinecke said. “It was ransacked, and the doors were open. Because Shonda hadn’t been gone 24 hours, they only allowed the family to report a stolen vehicle.”
The city’s police force, which fell under different leadership two years later, did not check the car for prints or other evidence and insisted the family take it against their objections, she said.
“They literally told the family to take it home,” she said. “They said, ‘It’s OK. She’s probably run off with her boyfriend. She’ll be back.’ “
A family member, Nina Rittenbury, drove the car back to the police station that evening and parked it there.
“And she said, ‘You’ve got to do something with this car,’ “ said Heinecke, Townsend’s sister-in-law but whom she grew up calling, Tia, Spanish for aunt, in solidarity with Heinecke’s nephews and nieces.
“She was a good kid. She was a good mother, and she was a good daughter,” Heinecke said. “She was going to college. She was trying to find her way and make a better life for herself and her son. … She was trying -- that boy is her life -- she was trying to make it better for him.”
Adopted by Butch and Carolyn Rittenbury of Gibtown, near Graford, Townsend grew up in a houseful of adopted children. She attended church, usually the cowboy church in Graford.
“It’s praise and worship, and they would do, like, a dance -- she really loved it,” Heinecke said. “That was one of her favorite things.”
Townsend’s text to Carolyn Rittenbury, around 12:15 a.m. on July 5, 2010, said she was on her way home.
“She was outside her best friend’s house texting her mama,” Heinecke said.
And she is certain the woman everyone knew as Shonda, would have avoided people she didn’t know on that or any night.
“Because, Shonda would never stop that car for a stranger,” she said. “She would get a lot of anxiety around strangers or around a strange environment. So, there’s no way my niece would’ve stopped for a stranger -- no way.”
The Palo Pinto Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation after Townsend’s remains were found outside Mineral Wells. Sheriff Brett McGuire was not in office yet, but he said recently that tips are few and far between these days.
“We still will have people in jail that say they’ve got information,” McGuire said, adding each of those is investigated but all have been off base.
One “witness” insisted she knew exactly who is to blame for Townsend’s death.
“I said, ‘Ma’am, he was in state prison at the time that crime was committed,’” said McGuire, who stays abreast of the case in conversations with Texas Ranger Anthony Bradford. “I’d be happy to talk to (Heinecke). The Ranger’s a phone call away.”
Precinct 5 Constable Scott Mitcham was a detective when the case went to the sheriff’s office. Although the case was not assigned to him, he followed it — and he still does as the highest elected law enforcement officer in Mineral Wells.
“I still follow leads to this day,” Mitcham said. “I contacted the Texas Rangers six months ago — I thought I had a good lead. … There’s so many rumors that have turned into myths that people believe are true. We have run down those leads. I haven’t given up, and I won’t as long as I’m breathing.”
The Texas Department of Public Safety provides the administrative arm for the Texas Rangers but said Bradford was unable to provide an interview to discuss details of the ongoing investigation.
Heinecke said Townsend’s remains were found on Oct. 28, 2011, “a couple of days” after a candlelight vigil attended by more than 100 people in West City Park.
“They called me first because they wanted me to tell the family,” Heinecke said. “They said, ‘We found the bones — and it had braces, pink braces.’ “
By then, her son, Haiden, was nearing 4 years old. Now a teen, he lives in walking distance of Gibtown Cemetery where his mother rests below a bright pink tombstone. The site was tended for years by Butch Rittenbury, until he passed away a couple of years ago.
“Butch would mow the whole cemetery,” Heinecke said, adding he set yard lights around his daughter’s marker. “And he’s buried next to her.”
Haiden visits them both “quite a bit,” Heinecke said. “He’s great. I just saw him not too long ago. He’s gotten so big. He’s real good in school, and he’s got those cute braces.”
They’re not pink.
And Aunt April isn’t going to stop looking answers to her niece’s death.
“Never, ever, ever will I ever give up,” she said. “Because my niece needs justice, and the people who took her from us need to get what they deserve and to not hurt anyone else. I’m just terrified that these people are still on the street. And the most terrible thing is Mineral Wells forgot my niece.”
For information on Townsend’s disappearance or to send Heinecke a tip, go to Facebook and search, “Help find missing woman: Shonda Leann Townsend”.
Anyone with information also can call McGuire’s office, at 940-659-2034, Palo Pinto County Crime Stoppers at 940-325-0000, or the Texas Missing Persons Clearinghouse (during business hours only) at 800-346-3243.
