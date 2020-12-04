After 62-year-old Aledo resident Donnie Ashford lost his home to a fire on Nov. 7, individuals and local businesses have lent a helping hand to get him back on his feet.
Kirie Schulze and her friend Marilyn Thompson went to check on Ashford after his home burned down and located him sleeping in his truck on the property.
“I kind of stood off to the side and she proceeded to talk with him and he said he had been sleeping in his truck. It’s the holidays and so my heart just shattered into tiny pieces,” Schulze said. “So when I met him I knew something had to be done and that’s when I made the first post on The Aledo Daily Buzz [Facebook group].”
Schulze then spoke with her neighbor Kelly Carson, who immediately jumped in to help. A group of residents then met at Ashford’s property to get a game plan together.
“When we went over there that day he said, ‘I’m OK in my truck with my Bible’ ... somebody that’s in that predicament — and for them to just say they’re OK in their vehicle with their Bible — really just touched my heart,” Schulze said. “He’s so humble.”
After the incident was posted online, the community banded together and a hotel room was purchased for Ashford while work began on his property.
“We put him in a hotel so he would have a warm place to stay and we just got him a trailer and we’re fixing it up,” Carson said. “We’re trying to get his utilities hooked up and donations are coming in like crazy. People are offering to donate food and make meals for him. He’s so private, this is just very overwhelming for him. I just can’t get over how much people have come together during all of this craziness.”
Carson said they are planning to get Ashford all moved into his new home on Monday.
“We’ve got his trailer in our driveway and my husband is making sure everything works — water, heat, electric, everything. We’ve put a TV in there, chairs, dishes, towels, toilet paper and all kinds of things he would need to use,” she said. “Someone has generously offered for him to stay in the hotel a little bit longer.”
Schulze created a GoFundMe account with help from Carson and Aledo resident Jeff Streetman, andnumerous individuals and companies have donated services, money and items.
“It’s really a great story of all these businesses and community members coming together. I’m very grateful that we have the community that we have, and all the small businesses that have lent their equipment and skillset — from the demolition people to trash services, electric, plumbing and just individuals that brought their kids out to clean up,” Streetman said. “I was able to take my kids out there and we had some other community members that brought their kids out last Friday and got some service hours in for their organizations but also to help out.”
Streetman said he’s gotten to know Ashford while participating in the effort.
“He’s a very private person and he’s very humbled by all of this,” Streetman said. “That house was his parent’s house and he and his family lived there a long time, so there’s a lot of memories there and I think a fire is a pretty devastating thing.”
Streetman said they’re looking to get Ashford on social security and disability to help get him long term support.
“Facebook is a blessing and a curse and we were able to get the word out on Facebook, so that’s definitely the blessing part of it,” he said. “I think there is a long-term concern for him just from a livelihood perspective. He’s going to need a little more help. I think if there’s a need, it’s maybe somebody who specializes in helping him get social security, disability, things like that. He doesn’t really have access to a computer and doesn’t know really what to do with it much if you will.
“I figured there’s somebody in our community that’s well versed in this and can help out a little bit. He’ll definitely need some support there.”
Carson said she will be making a trip to Manna Storehouse in Weatherford to get Ashford some clothing and canned goods.
“He just doesn’t understand how to handle it all and he thinks he has to pay us back,” she said. “We told him no, this is what we do, we help each other out and we’re not going to take any money. I’ve never been involved in something like this before and it’s just amazing how many people have donated.”
The GoFundMe account, Help Donnie Ashford with New Living Quarters, had reached $4,710 of its $7,500 goal as of Wednesday morning.
“It’s almost indescribable. God orchestrated this, I was just his vessel in how he did this and it took everybody being in the right place at the right time,” Schulze said. “It is completely amazing. Everybody’s been working hard to pull this together.”
To donate to Ashford’s GoFundMe, visit https://gf.me/u/zaa7xz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.