New agreement solidified between WC, UTA

Weatherford College and the University of Texas at Arlington solidified an articulation agreement last week for graduates of WC’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to enter the master’s program at the Arlington university.
Like WC’s BSN program, the Master of Science in Nursing at UTA is also available online, making classes more accessible to students.
“Our bachelor of science in nursing graduates now have the ability to earn a master’s or doctoral degree in nursing without ever leaving Parker or Wise Counties,” said WC President Tod Allen Farmer. “This agreement will provide our students seamless access from Weatherford College to UTA to further their educational goals. We’re very pleased to open this pathway to UTA and the University of Texas System.”
Students meeting the academic standards set forth by UTA will be eligible for early decision admission during their final semester at WC into UTA’s MSN program (minimum grade point average of 3.0 required) or into their BSN to Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing program (minimum GPA of 3.5).
“Our partnership with Weatherford College is an important step in filling the nursing shortage that impacts Texas and our nation,” said UTA President Jennifer Cowley. “We are committed to partnerships that help us in advancing nursing education and are confident that students entering into our nursing program will go on to provide exceptional care in their communities.”
WC recently expanded the Alesia Armstrong Wiggs School of Nursing by adding evening and weekend cohorts in Weatherford and in Wise County. For more information on the Wiggs School of Nursing or other health science programs, visit wc.edu .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.