Ryan Dunn has been named the new Mineral Wells Fire and EMS Department chief following the retirement of Mike Pool.
“I am very humbled and thankful for the opportunity,” Dunn said. “Though at the moment it can be a little overwhelming, I know this is where I am supposed to be. I was raised in this community and it will always be my home.”
Mineral Wells City Manager Randy Criswell said appointing Dunn as fire chief was one of the easiest decisions he’s ever made.
“There is no doubt in my mind he’s the right man for the job,” Criswell said. “Ryan has been instrumental as deputy chief in so much of the progress we’ve made that he was a natural choice for the position. He carries the highest level of certification in virtually every applicable field — he’s intelligent, energetic, and most of all, is a man of integrity.”
Dunn moved to Mineral Wells at the start of elementary school and graduated from Mineral Wells High School. After that, he attended college at South Plains College in Levelland and in Lubbock.
“My initial career goal was to be a coach,” he said. “That would shortly change after I joined the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department in Lubbock County. I was hooked from that moment on. I completed paramedic school and worked as a paramedic going through the fire academy.”
Dunn began his career in 2004 and continued his education throughout his years of fire service. Dunn started with the MWFD on March 1, 2010, as a firefighter/paramedic and was eventually promoted to fire captain. He had served as the deputy fire chief since 2015.
“When appointing a new division director, there is nothing more important to me than the ‘person,’ and in Chief Dunn, we definitely have it right,” Criswell said. “He has my fullest support and confidence, and I look forward to working with Ryan as we take the Mineral Wells Fire Department to even greater levels of success.”
Dunn said his goals and expectations are very attainable and realistic.
“Over the years the city management has done a wonderful job in providing the necessities for public safety,” he said. “We all know the equipment will need to be replaced every year, but we have larger obstacles we need to overcome when it comes to facilities and staffing needs. I hope to help find the solutions to these problems.”
He added that he wants to lower the ISO/PPC rating, which in turn lowers commercial insurance rating for businesses.
“Mineral Wells Fire/EMS will emphasize training and be very diversified in services offered when it comes to life safety and rescue,” Dunn said.
Dunn said he will do his very best as the new fire chief and truly has big plans for the department, and thanked many people that have supported him on his journey.
“First of all, my wife Shaina and my boys, Rayden and Reece, who sacrifice their time with me so I can complete my duties at work. I am truly thankful,” he said. “Also, all my family and fellow firefighters that encouraged me and helped me along the way. I would like to thank Chief Pool and City Manager Criswell for letting me earn this opportunity and giving me the tools needed to succeed.
“Last, I would like to thank the community who has shown me so much love and reached out to tell me congratulations.”
