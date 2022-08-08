New MW airport chief 'perfect person for this job'

MINERAL WELLS — The new manager at Mineral Wells Regional Airport earned her wings on the ground.
Haley Cuevas, who started her new role on May 23, helped keep F-15s humming for seven years in the U.S. Air Force before returning to her hometown of Cleburne to puzzle over her future. She was wondering what courses to take under the G.I. Bill when an opening came up at Cleburne Regional Airport.
“Then, I really got the bug,” she said. “And I just had aviation mechanics around me.”
For two years, Cuevas learned from her co-workers as she shouldered fueling duties “ …and mowing and doing whatever they needed me to do,” she added.
An internship at Dallas Executive Airport, as a project specialist, immersed her for three years in reviewing grants to ensure they were spent as specified and overseeing community events.
Every fifth Saturday was pancake breakfast Saturday.
“And all these people would fly in and you’d have all this camaraderie,” she recalled, sitting in her office office at the terminal. “It’s on the list here.”
She means her to-do list at the 500-acre municipal airport in the city’s southeastern corner, which was built to support nearby Fort Wolters and its Army helicopter pilot training mission.
Community events such as concerts and other celebrations are among recommendations made by Paslay Group, an Irving-based airport consultant firm hired by the city to make the little airport an economic development engine.
“In five years, I definitely hope to see a lot of commercial development, but also not squeezing out the general aviation,” she said. “Because I know that’s (the city’s) biggest concern.”
Municipal airports are a mix of commercial and general aviation. The former describes the transport of goods and people en mass. The latter, grandpa taking his favorite people up to see the clouds in his single-engine airplane.
“I like both,” Cuevas said. “But commercial brings the money in because commercial keeps the airport running.”
Paslay also recommends more manufacturing at the airport, as happens now at Genesys Aerosystems where in-dash autopilot systems are built and shipped.
“Flying’s getting a lot more digital,” Cuevas said. “So, a manufacturer could look very small and still put out quite a bit (of product).”
The Paslay consultants remain in talks with Bell Helicopter, also in Irving, about building a two-story, 10,000- to 12,000-square foot office and a 15,000-square-foot training and aircraft testing center at Mineral Wells Regional.
Dauntless Air, which already refuels and parks its water-scooping airplanes on the tarmac here, is another potential resident — the company would just need taller hangars for its extra-tall planes on their massive scoopers.
Dauntless brings a bit of a silver lining to the horrid wildfire season besetting the area. By late July last year, the airport had sold 13,000 gallons of jet aviation fuel.
“And so far, on July 21, we have about 48,000 gallons (sold),” Cuevas said. “Dauntless is going incredible. We are definitely having an outlier month in an outlier year.”
Cuevas’ entire staff of four full-time and one part timer is dedicated to refueling planes.
The Mineral Wells City Council has included a line item in its 2022-23 budget to buy a self-serve aviation fuel pump and eliminate the time and expense lost in a 30-minute round trip staff now takes to drive fuel to the planes -- often to find they just need a little topping off.
City Manager Dean Sullivan told the council at a recent budget workshop he’s written $477,000 in airport expenses into the spending proposal. That includes $300,000 for a master layout for the facility, in a grant that reimburses the city $267,000.
Sullivan also is proposing $250,000 for so-called Downing repairs, which refers to the fire suppression system and maintenance on several exterior doors.
Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn, by virtue of his department’s close involvement with keeping the airport safe, shepherded Cuevas through her early months.
“She really has been a breath of fresh air at the airport,” Dunn said. “She brings an enormous amount of knowledge and experience which is really needed. She has already made tremendous strides and is moving the airport in the right direction.”
Dunn also appreciates Cuevas’ ground-up learning curve.
“With her knowledge and diversified job experiences in the aeronautical profession, she is the perfect person for this job,” he said. “The city of Mineral Wells is lucky to have her, and we know that she will put the airport on the map -- pun intended.”
Sullivan also blessed the self-fueling station during the budget workshop.
“The Baker Hotel, it’s wonderful and it is the Grand Ol’ Lady,” he said, referring to the downtown centerpiece under renovation. “That airport is your money maker. And it is probably the one most underutilized asset you have.”
That night, Sullivan reported airport fuel sales revenue is projected to reach $1.34 million by the end of this fiscal year on Sept. 30.
The city also is taking Paslay’s advice to dedicate separate commercial and tourist corridors connecting the airport with downtown.
A two-story former helicopter training building is earmarked by the city as a trade school for future aviation mechanics who would staff a maintenance, repair and overhaul shop. An MRO, as those are known, is a must-get for an airport that wants to host Bell Helicopter and its executive jets fleet.
The training center/MRO interface is seen by city planners as one way to prevent youth drain to high-paying jobs in larger cities. Bell Helicopter air mechanics do OK wherever their shop is.
Mineral Wells students also are on Cuevas’ radar in part because of the district’s drone education program. Cuevas sits on the North Central Texas Council of Governments’ Drone Task Force.
“I would like this to be a resource for students -- student pilots and students in secondary (high school) education,” she said. “There’s going to be a huge need for blue collar aviation jobs in the very near future.”
Air mechanic, air security agent, even air chef -- “When you put ‘air’ next to any job, it adds money to the salary,” she said.
Mineral Wells ISD Superintendent John Kuhn is eager to explore possible avenues the airport can benefit his kids.
It just happens that students in the district’s drone program competed last year in drills sponsored by Bell Helicopter. Kuhn said no “in-depth discussions” have taken place so far but added he is keenly aware of the possibilities for partnering with the city’s airport.
“I would anticipate that, as they settle in and she settles into her new job and we begin to visit, we will find opportunities to work together to benefit the kids and the community,” Kuhn said. “We as a school district would be very, very excited to partner with the airport to give our kids real-world experience.”
Cuevas, meanwhile, sounded confident the airport, like its host city, is poised for growth.
“There is some room for improvement,” she said. “And my city leadership is so ready for it. … I imagine, if we get more business, we’ll need a tower.”
And she’ll keep earning her wings at her new post.
“I’m just so so fortunate to be here,” she said. “This is exactly the place I wanted to end up.”
