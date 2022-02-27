As the nation celebrated President’s Day, Weatherford College President Tod Allen Farmer has been hosting former WC presidents and their families in the new Presidents Hall in the Nan and Bob Kingsley Building.
The display features portraits of all 20 WC presidents. Farmer has recently hosted President J.C. Nichols, who served the college from 1968 to 1970, Trustee Doug Dowd and the family of President David Switzer (1889-1901) and the family of President William Bryan McDaniel (1941).
“The recent success of Weatherford College would not have occurred without the vision and hard work of our predecessors,” Farmer said. “We stand on the shoulders of those who went before us.”
Photos of the 20 presidents who have served the institution are located on the President’s page on the WC website, www.wc.edu/about/president.
